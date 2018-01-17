Download App
गुजरातः पीएम मोदी बोले- खेती में टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल कर 2022 तक किसानों की आय कर देंगे दोगुनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुजरात Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 06:55 PM IST
India's cooperation with Israel is diverse and benefits both nation says PM Modi 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बुधवार को इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू के साथ गुजरात दौरे पर हैं। इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने बेंजामिन के साथ रोड शो किया, पतंग उड़ाई और चरखा भी चलाया। उसके बाद वो इजरायली पीएम बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू के साथ वद्राद के सेंटर ऑफ एक्सिलेंस पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि इजरायल ने अपने ऐग्रिकल्चर सेक्टर को पूरी तरह से बदलकर बेहतर बनाया है।

पीएम ने कहा कि हमें खेती के क्षेत्र में इजरायल की उपलब्धियों की जानकारी है। उसने सिंचाई के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि खेती में टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। हम साल 2022 तक किसानों की इनकम दोगुनी करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। 
 


गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में रोड़ शो करने के बाद धोलेरा पहुंचकर 'आइक्रिएट' सेंटर का उद्घाटन किया। रोड शो शहर के हवाई अड्डे से शुरू हुआ और आठ किमी का सफर तय करने के बाद साबरमती आश्रम पर खत्म हुआ था। इस दौरान रोड के किनारे लगभग 50 मंच तैयार किए गए, जहां देश के विभिन्न राज्यों से आए लोगों ने नेतन्याहू का स्वागत झांकियों से किया।
नेतन्याहू ने पीएम मोदी संग की पतंगबाजी
pm modi gujarat centre of excellence benjamin netanyahu israel pm vadrad नरेंद्र मोदी बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू गुजरात

