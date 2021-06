कोरोना: 24 घंटे में मिले 46148 नए मामले, 13 अप्रैल के बाद एक हजार से नीचे दर्ज हुए दैनिक मौतों के आंकड़े

India reports 46,148 new #COVID19 cases, 58,578 recoveries and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,02,79,331

Total recoveries: 2,93,09,607

Active cases: 5,72,994

Death toll: 3,96,730



Recovery rate: 96.80% pic.twitter.com/po62eUmMhC