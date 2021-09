राहत: लंबे समय बाद कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में भारी कमी, बीते 24 घंटे में 290 लोगों ने तोड़ा दम

India reports 31,222 new #COVID19 cases, 42,942 recoveries and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Active cases: 3,92,864

Total cases: 3,30,58,843

Total recoveries: 3,22,24,937

Death toll: 4,41,042



Total vaccination: 69,90,62,776 pic.twitter.com/heyaJn6PBm