राहत: कोरोना के मामलों में आई गिरावट, बीते 24 घंटे में 27 हजार नए संक्रमित मिले, 219 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

India reports 27,254 new #COVID19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,32,64,175

Active cases: 3,74,269

Total recoveries: 3,24,47,032

Death toll: 4,42,874



Total Vaccination : 74,38,37,643 (53,38,945 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/XYgrQdIr0t