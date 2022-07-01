Covid Case in India: देश में कम नहीं हो रहा कोरोना का खतरा, बीते 24 घंटे में मिले 17 हजार से ज्यादा नए केस

देश में कोरोना महामारी का खतरा लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान भारत में कोरोना संक्रमण के 17 हजार 70 नए मामले मिले, जबकि 23 लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। हालांकि, इस दौरान 14143 लोगों ने महामारी को मात भी दी। देश में इस वक्त 107189 सक्रिय मामले हैं, जबकि दैनिक पॉजिटिविटी रेट 3.4 फीसदी है।
#COVID19 | India reports 17,070 fresh cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths, in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 1,07,189
Daily positivity rate 3.40% pic.twitter.com/LmTgRXZ4WR— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022
