वैश्विक बौद्धिक संपदा सूचकांक में 44वें पायदान पर पहुंचा भारत

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:09 PM IST
India ranked 44 in Intellectual Property list among the world
भारत का प्रदर्शन हालिया अंतरराष्ट्रीय बौद्धिक संपदा सूचकांक में बेहतर हुआ है और पिछले साल की तुलना में देश एक पायदान चढ़कर 44वें स्थान पर आ गया है। हालांकि अभी भी भारत 50 देशों की सूची में नीचे ही बना हुआ है।

अमेरिकी उद्योग संगठन यूएस चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के वैश्विक अभिनव नीति केंद्र (जीआईपीसी) ने बृहस्पतिवार को इस सूचकांक को जारी किया। इसके अनुसार छठवें संस्करण में भारत को 40 में से 12.03 अंक यानी 30 फीसदी अंक प्राप्त हुए हैं। 

पिछले संस्करण में भारत को 35 में से 8.75 अंक यानी 25 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल हुए थे। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि भारत का प्रदर्शन नए सूचकांकों पर अपेक्षाकृत बेहतर रहा है। इसके साथ ही कंप्यूटर प्रभावी आविष्कारों के पेटेंट तथा पंजीयन प्रक्रिया में सुधार के सकारात्मक प्रयास किए गए हैं। 

इस सूचकांक में 37.98 अंक के साथ अमेरिका पहले, 37.97 अंक के साथ ब्रिटेन दूसरे और 37.03 अंक के साथ स्वीडन तीसरे स्थान पर रहा है। आंकड़ों में बढ़ोतरी के बावजूद भारत अभी भी सूची में नीचे ही बना हुआ है। पिछले साल भारत 45 देशों में से सूचकांक में 43 वें स्थान पर आया था  जिसमें भारत को कुल 8.4 अंक मिले थे।
