कर में बढ़ी दर से पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था को करारा झटका लगेगा। पाकिस्तान से भारत ताजे फल, सीमेंट, पेट्रोलियम पदार्थ, मिनरल और तैयार चमड़ा निर्यात करता है।
India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect. #Pulwama— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 16, 2019
एयरफोर्स ने दिन के अलावा शाम और रात में युद्ध की अपनी क्षमता को भी परखा। इंडियन एयरफोर्स के मानद कैप्टन व पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर भी इस प्रदर्शन के दौरान मौजूद रहे।
16 फरवरी 2019