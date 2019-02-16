शहर चुनें

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला : भारत ने की पाक अर्थव्यवस्था पर चोट, 200 प्रतिशत बढ़ाया सीमा शुल्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 08:52 PM IST
India hikes customs duty to 200 percent on goods imported from Pakistan
ख़बर सुनें
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद के बाद भारत सरकार ने कड़ा फैसला लेते हुए पाकिस्तान से आयात होने वाले सभी वस्तुओं पर सीमा शुल्क 200 फीसद बढ़ा दिया है। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'पुलवामा में हुई घटना के बाद भारत ने पाकिस्तान से सबसे पसंदीदा देश (एमएफएन) का दर्जा वापस ले लिया है। तत्काल प्रभाव से पाकिस्तान से भारत को निर्यात होने वाली सभी वस्तुओं पर मूल सीमा शुल्क को 200 प्रतिशत बढ़ा दिया गया है।' कर में बढ़ी दर से पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था को करारा झटका लगेगा। पाकिस्तान से भारत ताजे फल, सीमेंट, पेट्रोलियम पदार्थ, मिनरल और तैयार चमड़ा निर्यात करता है। 
pulwama attack pulwama terror attack pakistan india pakistan trade custom duty hike पुलवामा आतंकी हमला pakistan economy arun jaitley
