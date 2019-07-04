शहर चुनें

आतंक पर पाक की कार्रवाई दिखावा, सबको पता है दाऊद का ठिकाना: विदेश मंत्रालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 05:25 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार - फोटो : एएनआई
पाकिस्तान द्वारा जमात उद दावा के सरगना हाफिज सईद और अन्य के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की बात पर भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। विदेश मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है, 'इस तरह के कदमों पर भरोसा करना बेमानी है। हम आतंक मुक्त वातावरण में एक सामान्य संबंध चाहते हैं।'
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने आगे कहा, 'आतंकवादियों और आतंकी समूहों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की पाकिस्तान की ईमानदारी को उनकी जमीन से संचालित होने वाले आतंकी समूहों के खिलाफ सत्यापन, विश्वसनीय और अपरिवर्तनीय कार्रवाई का प्रदर्शन करने की क्षमता के आधार पर आंका जाएगा, न कि आधे-अधूरे उपायों के आधार पर।'


रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि दाऊद इब्राहिम की लोकेशन अब रहस्य नहीं है। हम फिर से पाकिस्तान को ऐसे लोगों की एक सूची सौंप रहे हैं जो उनके देश में हैं। हम लगातार कहते रहे हैं कि उसे (दाऊद) को भारत के हवाले कर दिया जाना चाहिए। मुंबई धमाके में उसकी संलिप्तता सबके सामने स्पष्ट है। 


रवीश ने कहा, 'आप (पाकिस्तान) कहते हैं कि आपने कार्रवाई की है, लेकिन जब उन लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की बात आती है जिनकी हमने मांग की है को आप मना करने लगते हैं। दूसरी ओर आप अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय को यह दिखाना चाहते हैं कि आप अपने यहां पल रहे आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं।'


उन्होंने कहा, 'यह दोहरी मानसिकता का मामला है, जहां तक पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादी समूहों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के उनके दावों का संबंध है यह कुछ ऐसा है जहां वह आतंकी संगठनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के अपने दावों पर पूरी तरह से उजागर होते हैं।'

india pakistan jamaat ud dawa hafiz saeed terrorism india against terrorism ministry of external affairs विदेश मंत्रालय
