आतंक पर पाक की कार्रवाई दिखावा, सबको पता है दाऊद का ठिकाना: विदेश मंत्रालय

MEA on Pakistan booking Jamaat-ud-Dawa's Hafiz Saeed & others in cases of terror financing": Let us not get fooled by such cosmetic steps. Pakistan's sincerity to take action against terrorists & terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate.... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EUa5GqVuam — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

R Kr,MEA: You(Pak)claim that you've taken action but when it comes to taking action against people who we have demanded you go into denial mode. On the other hand you try to project to int'l community that you are taking some action against the terrorists operating from the soil https://t.co/dNqvip1zfI — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: The location of Dawood Ibrahim is not a secret. Time & again we have been presenting to Pakistan a list of people who are in their country. We've asked repeatedly that he should be handed over. His imprint on the Mumbai blast is very clear for all of us to see pic.twitter.com/2zUNYVEDGO — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: This basically is a case of double standards, this is something where they stand completely exposed as far as their claims of taking action against terror groups in Pakistan is concerned. — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

पाकिस्तान द्वारा जमात उद दावा के सरगना हाफिज सईद और अन्य के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की बात पर भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। विदेश मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है, 'इस तरह के कदमों पर भरोसा करना बेमानी है। हम आतंक मुक्त वातावरण में एक सामान्य संबंध चाहते हैं।'विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने आगे कहा, 'आतंकवादियों और आतंकी समूहों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की पाकिस्तान की ईमानदारी को उनकी जमीन से संचालित होने वाले आतंकी समूहों के खिलाफ सत्यापन, विश्वसनीय और अपरिवर्तनीय कार्रवाई का प्रदर्शन करने की क्षमता के आधार पर आंका जाएगा, न कि आधे-अधूरे उपायों के आधार पर।'रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि दाऊद इब्राहिम की लोकेशन अब रहस्य नहीं है। हम फिर से पाकिस्तान को ऐसे लोगों की एक सूची सौंप रहे हैं जो उनके देश में हैं। हम लगातार कहते रहे हैं कि उसे (दाऊद) को भारत के हवाले कर दिया जाना चाहिए। मुंबई धमाके में उसकी संलिप्तता सबके सामने स्पष्ट है।रवीश ने कहा, 'आप (पाकिस्तान) कहते हैं कि आपने कार्रवाई की है, लेकिन जब उन लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की बात आती है जिनकी हमने मांग की है को आप मना करने लगते हैं। दूसरी ओर आप अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय को यह दिखाना चाहते हैं कि आप अपने यहां पल रहे आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं।'उन्होंने कहा, 'यह दोहरी मानसिकता का मामला है, जहां तक पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादी समूहों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के उनके दावों का संबंध है यह कुछ ऐसा है जहां वह आतंकी संगठनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के अपने दावों पर पूरी तरह से उजागर होते हैं।'