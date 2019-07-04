आतंक पर पाक की कार्रवाई दिखावा, सबको पता है दाऊद का ठिकाना: विदेश मंत्रालय

MEA on Pakistan booking Jamaat-ud-Dawa's Hafiz Saeed & others in cases of terror financing": Let us not get fooled by such cosmetic steps. Pakistan's sincerity to take action against terrorists & terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate.... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EUa5GqVuam— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
R Kr,MEA: You(Pak)claim that you've taken action but when it comes to taking action against people who we have demanded you go into denial mode. On the other hand you try to project to int'l community that you are taking some action against the terrorists operating from the soil https://t.co/dNqvip1zfI— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Raveesh Kumar, MEA: The location of Dawood Ibrahim is not a secret. Time & again we have been presenting to Pakistan a list of people who are in their country. We've asked repeatedly that he should be handed over. His imprint on the Mumbai blast is very clear for all of us to see pic.twitter.com/2zUNYVEDGO— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
R Kr,MEA: You(Pak)claim that you've taken action but when it comes to taking action against people who we have demanded you go into denial mode. On the other hand you try to project to int'l community that you are taking some action against the terrorists operating from the soil https://t.co/dNqvip1zfI— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Raveesh Kumar, MEA: This basically is a case of double standards, this is something where they stand completely exposed as far as their claims of taking action against terror groups in Pakistan is concerned.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इस दौरान राणे को जब राजमार्ग पर गड्ढे दिखाई दिए तो वह भड़क गए। उन्होंने इंजीनियर प्रकाश शेडकर को वहां बुलाया और उनके साथ गाली-गलौच की।
4 जुलाई 2019