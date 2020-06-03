शहर चुनें
छह जून को भारत चीन के बीच होगी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल स्तर की वार्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 11:38 AM IST
भारत-चीन (फाइल फोटो)
भारत-चीन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और चीन के बीच छह जून को लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल स्तर की वार्ता होगी। इसमें वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा और लद्दाख में जारी विवाद को लेकर चर्चा की जाएगी। 14 कॉर्प्स के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल हरिंदर सिंह अपने चीनी समकक्ष के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। यह जानकारी भारतीये सेना के सूत्रों ने दी है।
