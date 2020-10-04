भारत-चीन गतिरोध: 12 अक्तूबर को होगी कोर कमांडर-स्तरीय वार्ता

India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries. So far, The two sides have held six rounds of Corps Commander-level talks: Indian Army Sources— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
