Home ›   India News ›   India China to hold Corps Commander level talks on october 12 in Eastern Ladakh sector to address sandoff

भारत-चीन गतिरोध: 12 अक्तूबर को होगी कोर कमांडर-स्तरीय वार्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2020 01:41 PM IST
भारत-चीन (फाइल फोटो)
भारत-चीन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारत और चीन के बीच मई की शुरुआत से वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर तनाव जारी है। ऐसे में गतिरोध को कम करने के लिए पूर्वी लद्दाख सेक्टर में 12 अक्तूबर को कोर कमांडर-स्तरीय वार्ता की जाएगी। अब तक दोनों पक्षों के बीच छह राउंड की कोर कमांडर-स्तरीय वार्ता हो चुकी है। यह जानकारी भारतीय सेना के स्रोत ने दी है।
