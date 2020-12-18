भारत-चीन की एलएसी पर तनाव घटाने की एक और कोशिश, ढाई महीने बाद हुई कूटनीतिक बातचीत

20th meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held today. Two sides reviewed the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India-China border areas since last round of WMCC held on 30 Sept 2020: MEA pic.twitter.com/7WLiq43cA9— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
बता दें कि आखिरी बार डब्ल्यूएमसीसी की बैठक 30 सितंबर को हुई थी और यह 2012 में बने कार्यतंत्र के बाद 19वीं बैठक थी। लेकिन, इस बाचतीच में विवाद पर आगे कोई बातचीत नहीं बन पाई थी। भारत और चीन के बीच करीब आठ महीने से गतिरोध बना हुआ है। इस साल पहली बार 5 मई को भारत और चीनी सेना के बीच झड़प हुई थी। उसके बाद से लगातार लद्दाख में भारी तनाव की स्थिति बरकरार है और दोनों तरफ करीब 60-60 हजार जवान तैनात हैं।
Two sides agreed that based on guidance provided by senior leaders & agreements reached b/w two Foreign Ministers & Special Representatives, they would continue to work towards ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along LAC in Western Sector at the earliest: MEA https://t.co/ezdwxV5SJr— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
