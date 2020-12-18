शहर चुनें
India China resume diplomatic talks over Ladakh disengagement The last WMCC meeting was held on September 30

भारत-चीन की एलएसी पर तनाव घटाने की एक और कोशिश, ढाई महीने बाद हुई कूटनीतिक बातचीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 05:16 PM IST
भारत-चीन
भारत-चीन - फोटो : pixabay

ख़बर सुनें
भारत-चीन के बीच जारी सीमा विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए एक और कोशिश की गई है। पूर्वी लद्दाख में तनातनी के बीच भारत और चीन के बीच करीब ढाई महीने बाद शुक्रवार को सीमा मामलों पर परामर्श और समन्वय के लिए कार्य तंत्र (डब्ल्यूएमसीसी) की बैठक हुई। दोनों पक्षों के राजनयिकों के बीच वर्चुअल मीटिंग के दौरान दोनों पक्षों ने मॉस्को में भारत और चीन के विदेश मंत्रियों के बीच बने पांच सूत्रीय एजेंडे पर चर्चा की। साथ ही दोनों देशों के बीच जल्द ही नौवें दौर की सैन्य वार्ता करने पर सहमति बनी है।
 
डब्ल्यूएमसीसी की बैठक के बाद विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा, ''दोनों पक्ष इस बात पर सहमत हुए कि शीर्ष नेताओं की ओर से जारी दिशा-निर्देशों के आधार पर दोनों देशों के विदेश मंत्री और विशेष प्रतिनिधि दल वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर संघर्ष से संबंधित सभी बिंदुओं को सुलझाने का प्रयास करेंगे।''

 
बता दें कि आखिरी बार डब्ल्यूएमसीसी की बैठक 30 सितंबर को हुई थी और यह 2012 में बने कार्यतंत्र के बाद 19वीं बैठक थी। लेकिन, इस बाचतीच में विवाद पर आगे कोई बातचीत नहीं बन पाई थी। भारत और चीन के बीच करीब आठ महीने से गतिरोध बना हुआ है। इस साल पहली बार 5 मई को भारत और चीनी सेना के बीच झड़प हुई थी। उसके बाद से लगातार लद्दाख में भारी तनाव की स्थिति बरकरार है और दोनों तरफ करीब 60-60 हजार जवान तैनात हैं।

