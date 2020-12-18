भारत-चीन की एलएसी पर तनाव घटाने की एक और कोशिश, ढाई महीने बाद हुई कूटनीतिक बातचीत

भारत-चीन के बीच जारी सीमा विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए एक और कोशिश की गई है। पूर्वी लद्दाख में तनातनी के बीच भारत और चीन के बीच करीब ढाई महीने बाद शुक्रवार को सीमा मामलों पर परामर्श और समन्वय के लिए कार्य तंत्र (डब्ल्यूएमसीसी) की बैठक हुई। दोनों पक्षों के राजनयिकों के बीच वर्चुअल मीटिंग के दौरान दोनों पक्षों ने मॉस्को में भारत और चीन के विदेश मंत्रियों के बीच बने पांच सूत्रीय एजेंडे पर चर्चा की। साथ ही दोनों देशों के बीच जल्द ही नौवें दौर की सैन्य वार्ता करने पर सहमति बनी है।

20th meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held today. Two sides reviewed the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India-China border areas since last round of WMCC held on 30 Sept 2020: MEA pic.twitter.com/7WLiq43cA9

Two sides agreed that based on guidance provided by senior leaders & agreements reached b/w two Foreign Ministers & Special Representatives, they would continue to work towards ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along LAC in Western Sector at the earliest: MEA https://t.co/ezdwxV5SJr