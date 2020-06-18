गृह राज्य पहुंचा शहीदों का पार्थिव शरीर, मुख्यमंत्रियों ने नम आंखों से दी श्रद्धांजलि

Punjab: Family members of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh, who lost his life in #GalwanValleyclash pay tribute, his mortal remains have been brought to his native place in Patiala. pic.twitter.com/6HVnUj53bK— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020
Odisha: Wreath laying ceremony of Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren & Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash, being performed in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/BujuJCUF3B— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020
Bihar: Wreath laying ceremony of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, Sepoy Chandan Kumar, Sepoy Kundan Kumar, Sepoy Aman Kumar, Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh who lost their lives in #GalwanValley, being performed in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar also paid tribute. pic.twitter.com/oUDBdbEuzS
छत्तीसगढ़ः गलवां घाटी में शहीद हुए शहीद गणेश राम कुंजम के नाम पर एक स्कूल का नाम रखा जाएगा। राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा उनके परिवार के एक सदस्य को नौकरी और 20 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे।
Correction - A school will be named after martyr Ganesh Ram Kunjam (who lost his life in #galwanvalleyclash). An ex gratia of Rs 20* lakhs & govt job to a member of his family will be given by the state government: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel https://t.co/mNdn67kt1S pic.twitter.com/t7jbPaG7u6— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020
