गृह राज्य पहुंचा शहीदों का पार्थिव शरीर, मुख्यमंत्रियों ने नम आंखों से दी श्रद्धांजलि

विज्ञापन

Punjab: Family members of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh, who lost his life in #GalwanValleyclash pay tribute, his mortal remains have been brought to his native place in Patiala. pic.twitter.com/6HVnUj53bK — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Odisha: Wreath laying ceremony of Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren & Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash, being performed in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/BujuJCUF3B — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

पूर्वी लद्दाख में गलवां घाटी में भारत-चीन सीमा पर चीनी सैनिकों की झड़प में शहीद सैनिकों का पार्थिव शरीर उनके गृह राज्य पहुंचा। गुरुवार को उन्हें मन आखों से अंतिम विदाई दी जा रही है। राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों समेत तमाम लोग शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।पंजाब: नायब सूबेदार मनदीप सिंह के परिवार के सदस्यों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। उनके पार्थिव शरीर को पटियाला में उनके मूल निवास स्थान पर लाया गया।ओडिशा: चीन के साथ झड़प में शहीद हुए नायब सूबेदार नादूराम सोरेन और सिपाही चंद्रकांता प्रधान को राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने भी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।बिहार: गलवां घाटी में शहीद हुए हवलदार सुनील कुमार, सिपाही चंदन कुमार, सिपाही कुंदन कुमार, सिपाही अमन कुमार, सिपाही जय किशोर सिंह को पटना में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने भी शहीदों को नम आखों से श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

Bihar: Wreath laying ceremony of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, Sepoy Chandan Kumar, Sepoy Kundan Kumar, Sepoy Aman Kumar, Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh who lost their lives in #GalwanValley, being performed in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar also paid tribute. pic.twitter.com/oUDBdbEuzS



छत्तीसगढ़ः गलवां घाटी में शहीद हुए शहीद गणेश राम कुंजम के नाम पर एक स्कूल का नाम रखा जाएगा। राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा उनके परिवार के एक सदस्य को नौकरी और 20 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे।



