Live

LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री ने दी 73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर बधाई, थोड़ी देर में लालकिले से होगा भाषण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 07:16 AM IST
लाल किला
खास बातें

  • आज देश 73वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है 
  • पीएम मोदी लालकिले की प्राचीर पर तिरंगा फहराएंगे 
  • इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री पूरे देश को संबोधित करेंगे

लाइव अपडेट

07:12 AM, 15-Aug-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि देने राजघाट पहुंच गए हैं। यहां से लाल किले के लिए रवाना होंगे।

07:10 AM, 15-Aug-2019
दिल्ली में रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने अपने आवास पर झंडा वंदन किया।
 
07:09 AM, 15-Aug-2019
यूएस सेक्रेटरी ऑफ स्टेट माइक पोम्पियो ने भी भारत और देश के लोगों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर बधाई दी है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने यूएस और भारत की 72 साल की मजबूत साझेदारी भी याद दिलाई। 
 
 
 
06:54 AM, 15-Aug-2019
पूरा देश आज 73वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है। ऐसे में चारों ओर आजादी के जश्न और उल्लास का माहौल है। हर ओर देशभक्ति के गीत गूंज रहे हैं। देश को आजाद कराने वाले सभी वीरबलिदानियों और स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों को याद किया जा रहा है। वहीं हर साल की तरह इस बार भी अब से थोड़ी देर बार लाल किले की प्रचीर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तिरंगा झंडा फहराएंगे। इसके बाद वे पूरे देश को संबोधित करेंगे। 

इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सुबह 6 बजकर 11 मिनट पर ट्वीट कर सभी देशवासियों को 73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई दी।
 
