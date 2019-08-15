LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री ने दी 73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर बधाई, थोड़ी देर में लालकिले से होगा भाषण

LiveLIVE: प्रधानमंत्री ने दी 73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर बधाई, थोड़ी देर में लालकिले से होगा भाषण
Delhi: Visitors, performers and jawans gather at the Red Fort ahead of #IndependenceDay celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly, from here. pic.twitter.com/qQvu7mpreP— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ZVJqithxng— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: On behalf of US Govt, I extend my best wishes to the people of India on your #IndependenceDay. The United States and India have enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s independence 72 years ago. (file pic) (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TbJF6VOLe0— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
US Secy of State: Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship. Over past 2 decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership & we now cooperate on a range of important issues. (2/3) https://t.co/AWUfXWiF2u— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: As I said during my recent visit to India, the United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a joyful #IndependenceDay. (3/3)— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019
सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019
Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय की घोषणा के बाद आतंकवाद के खिलाफ नया कानून यूएपीए बुधवार से लागू हो गया। नए कानून के तहत किसी व्यक्ति विशेष को भी आतंकी घोषित किया जा सकता है और उसकी संपत्ति जब्त की जा सकती है।
15 अगस्त 2019