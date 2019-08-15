LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री ने दी 73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर बधाई, थोड़ी देर में लालकिले से होगा भाषण

खास बातें

लाइव अपडेट

Delhi: Visitors, performers and jawans gather at the Red Fort ahead of #IndependenceDay celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly, from here. pic.twitter.com/qQvu7mpreP

07:09 AM, 15-Aug-2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: On behalf of US Govt, I extend my best wishes to the people of India on your #IndependenceDay. The United States and India have enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s independence 72 years ago. (file pic) (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TbJF6VOLe0 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

US Secy of State: Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship. Over past 2 decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership & we now cooperate on a range of important issues. (2/3) https://t.co/AWUfXWiF2u — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: As I said during my recent visit to India, the United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a joyful #IndependenceDay. (3/3) — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

यूएस सेक्रेटरी ऑफ स्टेट माइक पोम्पियो ने भी भारत और देश के लोगों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर बधाई दी है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने यूएस और भारत की 72 साल की मजबूत साझेदारी भी याद दिलाई।