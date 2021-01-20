तमिलनाडु में पॉल दिनाकरन के 28 ठिकानों पर आयकर के छापे, इन परिसरों में हुई छापेमारी

Income Tax raids underway at 28 premises of evangelist Paul Dhinakaran in Tamil Nadu, over alleged tax evasion. The premises include Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, and Jesus Calls ministry. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021
