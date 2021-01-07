शहर चुनें
Income tax raid on Instacart, Bengaluru office is under investigation

इंस्टाकार्ट पर आयकर छापा, बेंगलुरु दफ्तर में चल रही जांच

एजेंसी बेंगलुरु Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 05:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग ने गुरुवार को इंस्टाकार्ट के बेंगलुरु स्थित मुख्यालय पर छापे मारे। यह फ्लिपकार्ट और स्विगी समूह की कंपनी है। आयकर सूत्रों ने बताया कि यह कार्यवाही बोगस इनपुट क्रेडिट यानी आईटीसी को लेकर की जा रही है। आयकर की टीम इंस्टाकार्ट के कार्यालय में दस्तावेजों की पड़ताल कर रही है। 
india news national instacart income tax raid bangalore

X