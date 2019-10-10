कर्नाटक: पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री जी परमेश्वर के 30 ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी

IT Sources: Income Tax Dept is conducting raids at the premises of former Deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara. Around 30 premises have been covered in these raids. Income tax Dept has found irregularities in medical college run by a trust related to him. #Karnataka (file pic) pic.twitter.com/V8gBMSHGom

G Parameshwara, Congress, on raids by Income Tax department on his premises: I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/RunFAcEKDq