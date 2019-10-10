शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Income Tax Dept is conduct raids at premises of former Deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara

कर्नाटक: पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री जी परमेश्वर के 30 ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 11:43 AM IST
कर्नाटक के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम जी परमेश्वर
कर्नाटक के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम जी परमेश्वर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री जी परमेश्वर के ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग द्वारा छापेमारी की जा रही है। छापेमारी के लिए पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के लगभग 30 ठिकानों को शामिल किया गया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक आयकर विभाग ने उनसे संबंधित ट्रस्ट द्वारा संचालित मेडिकल कॉलेज में कुछ अनियमितताएं पाई हैं।
विज्ञापन
वहीं जी परमेश्वर ने कहा है कि मुझे छापेमारी के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। मुझे नहीं पता वे लोग कहां इन छापेमारियों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि उन्हें छानबीन कर लेने दीजिए, मुझे इस पर कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। अगर हमारी तरफ से कोई गलती है तो हम इसे सुधारेंगे।
 


 
कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एनआरसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

असम के बाद कर्नाटक में भी एनआरसी लागू कर सकती है भाजपा सरकार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा, क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से मुलाकात करते हुए
India News

भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ से की मुलाकात

22 सितंबर 2019

पीड़ित महिला
India News

कर्नाटक: पत्नी ने खर्चे के लिए पति से मांगे पैसे, तो गुस्साए पति ने वाट्सएप्प पर दिया तीन तलाक

19 सितंबर 2019

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur fresh

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
प्रमोद सावंत
India News

महादयी नदी विवाद: गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री सावंत ने कहा- कर्नाटक के साथ अदालत के बाहर कोई समझौता नहीं

12 सितंबर 2019

G Parmeshwara, Dy CM of Karnataka
India News

कर्नाटक: डिप्टी सीएम परमेश्वर बोले- अनुसूचित जाति का होने के कारण नहीं बन पाया मुख्यमंत्री

25 फरवरी 2019

sucide shimla
India News

मंगलोर: महिला ने की आत्महत्या, जुड़वा बच्चों की बची जान

5 फरवरी 2019

क्या आप बने हैं एक दूजे के लिए, चेक कीजिये इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से
Astrology Services

क्या आप बने हैं एक दूजे के लिए, चेक कीजिये इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से
विज्ञापन
karnatka g parameshwara आयकर विभाग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

सलमान के बंगले पर क्राइम ब्रांच का छापा और रेखा के जन्मदिन सहित ये हैं आज की बड़ी खबरें

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: केबीसी के सेट पर मनाया बिग बी का बर्थडे, पिता की याद में उस्ताद ने बनाया ये नया राग

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
War
Bollywood

आठवें दिन 'वॉर' के कलेक्शन में गिरावट, जानें ऋतिक-टाइगर की फिल्म ने अब तक कमाए कितने करोड़

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Salman khan
Bollywood

मुंबई में सलमान के बंगले पर क्राइम ब्रांच का छापा, हाथ लगा 29 साल से फरार ये अपराधी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

baaghi 2
Bollywood

वॉर ने बढ़ाई 'बागी 3' के मेकर्स की चुनौती, टाइगर श्रॉफ के स्टंट सीन्स में होंगे खास बदलाव

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली और सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

मैदान पर उतरते ही कप्तान कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा गांगुली का रिकॉर्ड, अब निशाने पर धोनी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आतंकी असिम उमर
India News

यूपी का रहने वाला था अलकायदा का इंडिया चीफ, पूर्वज रह चुके हैं डीएम और प्रधान

10 अक्टूबर 2019

sudhir kumar ojha
Bollywood

मॉब लिंचिंग का मुद्दा उठाने वाली 49 हस्तियों को राहत, केस दर्ज कराने वाले वकील पर चलेगा मुकदमा

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट बताएगा कि मियां-बीवी राजी, तो क्या कुछ कर पाएगा ‘काजी’

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

तेजस के बाद अब 50 स्टेशन और 150 ट्रेनों को निजी हाथों में सौंपने की तैयारी में सरकार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: अज्ञात हमलावरों ने की आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता, गर्भवती पत्नी और बेटे की निर्मम हत्या

पश्चिम बंगाल राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) के सचिव जिष्णु बसु के अनुसार वह आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता था और हाल ही में वह 'वीकली मिलन' में शामिल हुआ था।

10 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वन रुपी क्लिनिक में जन्मा बच्चा
India News

महाराष्ट्र: महिला ने ठाणे स्टेशन के 'वन-रुपी क्लिनिक' में दिया बच्चे को जन्म

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Rahul Gandhi
India News

'मोदी' उपनाम मानहानि केस: सूरत कोर्ट में पेश हुए राहुल गांधी, कहा- गुनाह कबूल नहीं

10 अक्टूबर 2019

डूडा राम बिश्नोई
India News

हरियाणा के BJP प्रत्याशी डूडा राम बिश्नोई का अजब गजब वादा, कहा MLA बना दो नहीं होगी चालान की दिक्कत

10 अक्टूबर 2019

तस्लीमा नसरीन- नुसरत जहां
India News

नुसरत के खिलाफ फतवे पर भड़कीं तस्लीमा नसरीन, ट्वीट कर मौलवियों पर साधा निशाना

10 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: शिवसेना को झटका, 26 पार्षदों और 300 कार्यकर्ताओं ने दिया इस्तीफा

10 अक्टूबर 2019

एयर इंडिया-1
India News

अब वायुसेना के पायलट उड़ाएंगे पीएम मोदी का नया विमान, रखरखाव एयर इंडिया के हवाले

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आतंकी असिम उमर
India News

यूपी का रहने वाला था अलकायदा का इंडिया चीफ, पूर्वज रह चुके हैं डीएम और प्रधान

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Top news of 10 October
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 अक्टूबर 2019

मानव संसाधन एवं विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक (निशंक)
India News

देश में 2020 सत्र में नहीं खुलेगा कोई नया इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, बीटेक कोर्स में नहीं बढ़ेगी सीट

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

रानी मुखर्जी और काजोल के साथ करण जौहर का सिंदूर खेला, बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का लगा जमावड़ा

दशहरे के मौके पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने जमकर सिंदूर खेला का लुत्फ उठाया। इसमें रानी मुखर्जी, काजोल और करण जौहर मस्ती करते नजर आए।

10 अक्टूबर 2019

डूडा राम बिश्नोई 1:59

हरियाणा के BJP प्रत्याशी डूडा राम बिश्नोई का अजब गजब वादा, कहा MLA बना दो नहीं होगी चालान की दिक्कत

10 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा 1:31

यूपी के बस्ती में छात्रनेता की दिनदहाड़े हत्या, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन

9 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:34

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: पाई-पाई के लिए मोहताज हुई टीवी एक्ट्रेस से #TheBalaChallenge तक, 5 खबरें

9 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:38

राजनाथ सिंह ने फ्रांस में देखी राफेल के इंजन की फैक्ट्री, भारतीय राजदूत विनय क्वात्रा भी रहे साथ

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हाईकोर्ट दूसरे राज्य को जांच सौंप सकते हैं या नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा पड़ताल

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

खराब स्वास्थ्य प्रदर्शन करने वाले 14 राज्यों पर गिरेगी गाज, बजट में होगी कटौती

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट बताएगा कि मियां-बीवी राजी, तो क्या कुछ कर पाएगा ‘काजी’

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो साल के बच्चे की बलि देने वाले तांत्रिक दंपती की फांसी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट सही ठहराया

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : अपने में ही उलझे कांग्रेसी दिग्गज नहीं कर पाएंगे दूसरों की मदद

10 अक्टूबर 2019

चंद्रकांत पाटिल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव : पाटिल का तंज, चुनाव में हार के बाद पवार को लेना पड़ेगा संन्यास

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited