शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Income Tax Dept carried out searches at 20 locations in Tamilnadu and detected Undisclosed income of approx Rs 400 crore

कार्रवाई : तमिलनाडु के पांच शहरों में आयकर विभाग का छापा, 400 करोड़ रुपये की आय का लगाया पता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Wed, 17 Mar 2021 06:10 PM IST
विज्ञापन
आयकर विभाग का छापा
आयकर विभाग का छापा - फोटो : Social media
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग ने तमिलनाडु के पांच शहर चेन्नई, कोयम्बटूर, सेलम, विरुधुनगर और थेनी में 20 स्थानों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए अवैध 400 करोड़ रुपये की आय का पता लगाया है। सीबीडीटी के अनुसार 11 मार्च को यह कार्रवाई की गई थी जिसके तहत भारी मात्रा में नकदी रखने और विदेशी संस्थाओं के माध्यम से बेहिसाब धन का लेनदेन करने वाले व्यक्तियों के एक समूह पर शिकंजा कसा गया था। सीबीडीटी ने कहा कि आगे जांच जारी है।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national income tax raid cbdt

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जालंधर में युवती की 13 साल के बच्चे से शादी।
Jalandhar

अंधविश्वास का एक रूप ऐसा भी : 13 साल के बच्चे की शादी की, चंद घंटों बाद विधवा हुई पत्नी

17 मार्च 2021

सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा के शव को एंबुलेंस में डालते पुलिस कर्मी
Delhi

हिमाचल प्रदेश : भाजपा सांसद रामस्वरुप शर्मा की संदिग्ध मौत, दिल्ली आवास में फंदे से लटकी मिली लाश

17 मार्च 2021

मुख्यमंत्रियों संग पीएम मोदी की बैठक
India News

मुख्यमंत्रियों संग बैठक में बोले पीएम मोदी- कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को तुरंत रोकना होगा, लापरवाही ना बरतें

17 मार्च 2021

kajol
Lifestyle

काजोल: इस आलीशान बंगले में पति अजय देवगन संग रहती हैं काजोल, देखें अंदर की तस्वीरें और जानें कीमत

17 मार्च 2021

पश्चिम विहार में रोड रेज
Delhi

एक थप्पड़ का खौफनाक बदला : आरोपियों ने चाकू से किए इतने वार, शरीर पर हुए छेद गिन पाना मुश्किल

17 मार्च 2021

सांसद राम स्वरूप शर्मा की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत
Delhi

सांसद रामस्वरूप की संदिग्ध मौत: कुछ दिनों से नहीं कर रहे थे किसी से बात, कमरे में मिलीं बहुत सी दवाइयां

17 मार्च 2021

बेटे के एक थप्पड़ से मां की मौत
Delhi

बेरहम बेटा: कहासुनी में खोया आपा, मां को जड़ा थप्पड़, जन्म देने वाली ने तोड़ दिया दम, वीडियो वायरल

17 मार्च 2021

एंटीलिया के घर के बाहर कार पार्क करने वाले शख्स की तस्वीर
India News

एंटीलिया मामला : वाजे ने पहचान छिपाने के लिए पहना था कुर्ता-पायजामा, सीसीटीवी में लग रहा था पीपीई किट

17 मार्च 2021

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

क्या अगले मैच से बाहर होंगे राहुल: मैच में करारी शिकस्त के बाद कप्तान कोहली ने दिया जवाब

17 मार्च 2021

आयुष किशोर
Lucknow

मेरी बीवी की एक युवक से दोस्ती: भाजपा सांसद के बेटे से पुलिस ने की 5 घंटे पूछताछ, इस बार सुनाई नई कहानी

17 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X