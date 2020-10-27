आयकर विभाग संजय जैन के 42 ठिकानों पर कर रही छापेमारी, 2.37 करोड़ रुपये बरामद

Income Tax Department is raiding 42 premises in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab & Goa of entry operator Sanjay Jain & his beneficiaries. Rs 2.37 crores cash & jewellery worth Rs 2.89 crores recovered. Searches underway. More details awaited: Sources pic.twitter.com/OcZ680WNIs— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020
