महाराष्ट्र में सफाई अभियान से प्रभावित होकर बच्ची का नाम ‘स्वच्छता’ रखा

एजेंसी, मुंबई Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 07:13 AM IST
स्वच्छ भारत अभियान
स्वच्छ भारत अभियान
राज्य के लातूर में एक दंपति ने अपने वार्ड में सफाई अभियान से प्रभावित होकर अपनी एक महीने की बेटी का नाम ‘स्वच्छता’ रखा है। कांग्रेस के स्थानीय पार्षद विक्रम गोजमगुंडे ने बताया, ‘उनके वार्ड में रहने वाले एक परिवार के घर 21 फरवरी को बेटी का जन्म हुआ था, जिसका नाम शुक्रवार को अधिकारिक तौर से ‘स्वच्छता’ रखा है।
‘स्वच्छता’ के मां-बाप काजल कुरील और मोहन कुरील लातूर के वार्ड संख्या 5 में रहते हैं। गोजमगुंडे ने बताया कि मोहन ने शुक्रवार को ही अधिकारिक तौर पर अपने बेटी का नाम दर्ज कराया जहां उसके जन्म का प्रमाण पत्र बना हैं।’ उन्होंने कहा कि बच्ची के माता पिता वार्ड में चलाए जा रहे सफाई अभियान से प्रभावित हैं। 

