गडकरी बोले, अगर नेशनल हाईवे पर अच्छी सुविधाएं चाहिए तो देना होगा टोल टैक्स

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, पुणे

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 05:12 PM IST
If people want good services they will have to pay toll tax says Nitin Gadkari 

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर टोल टैक्स में किसी भी राहत की बात को खारिज करते हुए केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा है कि यदि लोग अच्छी सेवाएं चाहते हैं तो उन्हें इसके लिए भुगतान भी करना होगा।
गडकरी ने एक साक्षात्कार के दौरान कहा कि टोल संग्रह दुनियाभर में आम है क्योंकि अच्छी सड़कों में वाहन चालकों को ईंधन और समय दोनों की बचत करने में मदद मिलती है। हालांकि केंद्रीय मंत्री ने इस बात पर सहमति जताई कि टोल संग्रह को रोका जाना चाहिए लेकिन साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह मौजूदा वक्त में टोल वसूली से छूट का वादा नहीं कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘अच्छी सड़कें जीवन को भी सुरक्षा देती हैं। यदि आप अच्छी सेवाएं चाहते हैं तो आपको इसके लिए भुगतान तो करना होगा।’ 

ये भी पढ़ें- महाराष्ट्र:पुणे में शौर्य दिवस के जश्न के बीच भड़की हिंसा, एक की मौत CID करेगी जांच

गडकरी ने बताया कि सड़क और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय अगले पांच वर्षों में लगभग सात लाख करोड़ रुपये की लागत से 83 हजार 677 किलोमीटर के राजमार्गों का निर्माण करना चाहता है। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण ने इस मेगा सड़क निर्माण कार्यक्रम के वित्तपोषण को लेकर निवेश आकर्षित करने के लिए विशेष सेल स्थापित की है।

nitin gadkari toll tax national highways

