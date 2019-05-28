शहर चुनें

IED exploded in Kuchai area of Saraikella on the troops of CoBRA and Jharkhand police

झारखंड पुलिस और कोबरा बटालियन के जवानों पर आईईडी से हमला, 11 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 07:49 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के सरायकेला खरसावां जिले में मंगलवार तड़के नक्सलियों के आईईडी विस्फोट में सीआरपीएफ और राज्य पुलिस के 11 जवान घायल हो गए। 
बताया जा रहा है कि सीआरपीएफ की विशेष जंगल युद्ध इकाई कोबरा और राज्य पुलिस का संयुक्त दल जिले में कुचाई इलाके के जंगलों में एक अभियान चला रहा था तभी तड़के करीब पांच बजे यह विस्फोट हुआ।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि ऐसा संदेह है कि आईईडी को कच्ची सड़क के नीचे दबा कर रखा गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि कोबरा के आठ और राज्य पुलिस के तीन घायल जवानों को विमान के जरिए राज्य की राजधानी रांची लाया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि संयुक्त दल का नेतृत्व कोबरा की 209वीं बटालियन कर रही थी।



 

ied blast saraikella kuchai cobra jharkhand police
