झारखंड पुलिस और कोबरा बटालियन के जवानों पर आईईडी से हमला, 11 घायल

An Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) exploded at 4:53 am in Kuchai area of Saraikella on the troops of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand police who were out on special operations. 8 CoBRA personnel & 3 Jharkhand police personnel injured. #Jharkhand— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
28 मई 2019