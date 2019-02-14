शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   IED bomb found outside a school in Imphals Canchipur

मणिपुर: स्कूल के बाहर मिला आईईडी बम, सुरक्षाबल मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंफाल Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 09:33 AM IST
स्कूल के बाहर मिला आईईडी बम
स्कूल के बाहर मिला आईईडी बम - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मणिपुर के इंफाल के कांचीपुर के स्कूल के बाहर आईईडी बम मिला है। सुरक्षाबल मौके पर मौजूद हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
घटना से जुड़ी ज्यादा जानकारी का इंतजार है।


Recommended

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

खालिस्तान लिबरेशन फोर्स आतंकी संगठनों की सूची में शामिल, गृह मंत्रालय ने उठाया कदम 

27 दिसंबर 2018

लाल घेरे में लोहे के बक्से में आईईडी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सेना के काफिले को आईईडी से उड़ाने की बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, मिला 20 किलो का बम

27 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : आईईडी ब्लास्ट में डीआरजी का जवान घायल, नक्सलियों ने किया हमला

27 नवंबर 2018

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
sp leaders protest in hazratganj in lucknow
Lucknow

तस्वीरें : योगी सरकार पर और हमलावर हुए सपाई, फिर सड़कों पर उतरे

13 फरवरी 2019

अवैध शराब
Dehradun

जहरीली शराब कांड: पूरा होमवर्क कर 'मौत' के धंधे में उतरा था अर्जुन, यहां सीखा शराब बनाना

14 फरवरी 2019

love rashifal
Predictions

लव राशिफल 14 फरवरी : जानें वेलेंटाइन डे पर किस राशि के खिलेंगे प्यार के फूल और किससे होगी बड़ी भूल

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
ied bomb school security forces investigation आईईडी बम
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

US job openings jump to record high of 7.3 million
America

अमेरिका में बंपर नौकरियों का बना रिकॉर्ड, दो दशकों के बाद आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर

13 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Gorakhpur

बेटी के शादी कार्ड पर सपोर्ट फार मोदी छपवाया, लिखा- 'उपहार नहीं चुनाव में मोदी को वोट करें'

12 फरवरी 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट
Gorakhpur

याद आया गहरी आत्मीयता वाला पुरसुकून आलिंगन, सोशल मीडिया पर नए रूप में मनाया जा रहा है वेलेंटाइन वीक

12 फरवरी 2019

cricket ball
Cricket News

अपनों ने ठुकराया, गैरों ने अपनाया...दूसरे राज्यों में जलवा बिखेर रहे दिल्ली के दिलेर 

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी
India News

मोदी सरकार ने अमेठी को दिया तोहफा, रूस के साथ किया एके-203 राइफल का करार

भारत और रूस के बीच इस समझौते पर इस महीने के अंत तक हस्ताक्षर होने की संभावना है। उसी समय सौदे की कीमत, समयसीमा जैसी अन्य जरूरी जानकारियां सामने आएंगी।

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
बुधवार को पेशी के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाते अनिल अंबानी
India News

विवाद : 'अनिल अंबानी के पास राफेल में निवेश के लिए पैसा, हमें देने लिए नहीं'

14 फरवरी 2019

गाजियाबाद से लोकसभा का महासंग्राम
India News

लोकसभा का 'महासंग्राम' | गाजियाबाद के चुनावी मुद्दे क्या है, जनता से जानिए

14 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया की उड़ान में सीटों तक आ गया टॉइलेट का गंदा पानी

14 फरवरी 2019

These main news stories will be kept under focus today
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

14 फरवरी 2019

जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हम हमेशा गुस्से में रहते हैं, हमारे गुस्से का कोई मतलब नहीं है : जस्टिस गोगोई

14 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा में मुलायम सिंह यादव
India News

लोकसभा में मुलायम सिंह यादव का बड़ा बयान- मोदी दोबारा बनें प्रधानमंत्री

13 फरवरी 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का बड़ा बयान
India News

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा बोले- मैं नहीं चाहता कि नरेंद्र मोदी दोबारा पीएम बनें, कभी नहीं छोड़ूंगा भाजपा

13 फरवरी 2019

रविशंकर प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राफेल विवाद पर रविशंकर प्रसाद बोले- सोचा नहीं था, इंदिरा गांधी का पोता इतनी बेशर्मी से झूठ बोलेगा

14 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

विपक्षी दलों में चुनाव पूर्व गठबंधन पर हुआ फैसला, राहुल गांधी को मिला अहम जिम्मा

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

यहां देखिए आकाश अंबानी की शादी का कार्ड

उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे आकाश अंबानी की शादी का कार्ड सामने आया है। देखिए कैसा है आकाश की शादी का कार्ड।

13 फरवरी 2019

मुलायम 4:05

मुलायम सिंह यादव ने दो दिनों में बदल दिया बयान, पीएम मोदी की जमकर कर दी तारीफ

13 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:23

संसद में अपने आखिरी भाषण में पीएम मोदी ने राहुल गांधी के गले लगने पर कसा तंज

13 फरवरी 2019

महासंग्राम 29:11

लोकसभा के ‘महासंग्राम’ की शुरुआत, नोएडा की जनता ने रखी अपनी बात

13 फरवरी 2019

कैग रिपोर्ट 4:10

राफेल मामले पर कैग ने पेश की रिपोर्ट, किए ये 10 खुलासे

13 फरवरी 2019

Related

एसएस अहलूवालिया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री एसएस अहलूवालिया एम्स में भर्ती, सांस लेने में हो रही थी दिक्कत

14 फरवरी 2019

10 biggest revelations on rafale deal in CAG report
India News

राफेल सौदे पर राज्यसभा में पेश हुई कैग रिपोर्ट, ये हैं 10 बड़े खुलासे

13 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले किसानों के खाते में 4 हजार रुपये डालने की तैयारी

13 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव का 'महासंग्राम'
India News

2019 के ऐतिहासिक चुनाव की सबसे बड़ी कवरेज, अमर उजाला पर लोकसभा का 'महासंग्राम'

13 फरवरी 2019

Why Arvind Kejriwal can not have the courage to rally in Ramlila Maidan: lok sabha election 2019
India News

दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में रैली करने की हिम्मत क्यों नहीं जुटा सके अरविंद केजरीवाल? 

13 फरवरी 2019

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शरद पवार लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव, आज हो सकता है औपचारिक एलान

14 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.