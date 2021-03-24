शहर चुनें

ICG ship Vajra sixth in series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessel will be commissioned Indian Coast Guard

संपूर्ण स्वदेशी : अपतटीय गश्ती पोत 'वज्र' तैयार, तटरक्षक बल में होगा शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Wed, 24 Mar 2021 10:19 AM IST
आईसीजी वाजरा जहाज
आईसीजी वाजरा जहाज - फोटो : ANI
सात अपतटीय गश्ती पोत की श्रृंखला का छठा जहाज आईसीजी 'वज्र' आज तटरक्षक बल के खेमे में शामिल होगा। डिफेंस स्टाफ के प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत इसे तटरक्षक बल के बेड़े में शामिल करेंगे। बता दें कि भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने इसकी जानकारी दी। यह पूरी तरह से स्वदेशी जहाज है। इसे एल एंड टी ने विकसित किया है और इसी कंपनी ने ही इसका डिजाइन तैयार किया है।
india news national offshore patrol vessel offshore patrol vessel vajra icg vajra indian coast guard

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

