IAF with 6 personnel on board was made a force landing 10 nautical miles all are safe

वायुसेना के एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर ने खराब मौसम के कारण की आपात लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 May 2020 12:50 PM IST
भारतीय वायुसेना (फाइल फोटो)
भारतीय वायुसेना (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
खराब मौसम के कारण भारतीय वायुसेना के एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर के छह कर्मियों ने हेलिपैड से 10 नॉटिकल मील की दूरी पर फोर्स लैंडिंग की। यह आज सिक्किम में चाटेन से लेकर मुकुतांग तक नियमित हवाई रखरखाव के लिए था। सभी छह कर्मी सुरक्षित हैं। एक व्यक्ति घायल है।
indian air force helipad maintenance sortie forced landing

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

