वायुसेना के एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर ने खराब मौसम के कारण की आपात लैंडिंग

A Mi-17 helicopter of IAF with 6 personnel on board was made a force landing 10 nautical miles short of designated helipad due to bad weather. It was on routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim today. All 6 personnel on board are safe, 1 person injured— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
