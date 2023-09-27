एयर फोर्स: पहला नवनिर्मित डोर्नियर Do-228 विमान वायुसेना में किया गया शामिल, जानें क्या है खासियत

भारतीय वायु सेना (IAF) ने हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड की ओर से निर्मित छह नए डोर्नियर Do-228 विमानों में से पहले विमान को शामिल कर लिया है। विमान का यह नया संस्करण नए इंजन, समग्र प्रोपेलर, उन्नत एवियोनिक्स और एक ग्लास कॉकपिट से लैस है। भारतीय वायुसेना ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted the first of six new Dornier Do-228 aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This new version of the aircraft is equipped with new engines, composite propellers, upgraded avionics and a glass cockpit: IAF pic.twitter.com/nzUBQSbv3z