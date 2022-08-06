Video: एयर चीफ मार्शल वीआर चौधरी ने बेंगलुरु में उड़ाया स्वदेशी विमान, वीडियो आया सामने

भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख वीआर चौधरी ने कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरु में स्वदेशी विमान उड़ाया। इसके अलावा उन्होंने वर्तमान स्थिति और भविष्य की योजनाओं को समझने के लिए परीक्षण दल और डिजाइनरों के साथ भी बातचीत की।

