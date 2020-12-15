शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   I have been attacked 11 times recently but it publics blessings are always with me says Former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari

पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्व मंत्री का बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- हाल ही में हुआ 11 बार हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 11:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
suvendu adhikari
suvendu adhikari - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में ममता बनर्जी की सत्ताधारी पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस और बीजेपी में टकरार बढ़ती जा रही है। दोनों ही पार्टियों के बीच आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का खेल लगातार जारी है। उधर तृणमूल से पिछले महीने अलग हुए पूर्व परिवहन मंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि उनपर हाल ही में 11 बार हमला हुआ था लेकिन लोगों की दुआएं हमेशा उनके साथ रही।
विज्ञापन

अधिकारी ने कहा, 'मुझे किसी पद का लालच नहीं है। 27 नवंबर को इस्तीफे के बाद भी लोग मेरी रैलियों में आते रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों का साथ हमेशा उनके साथ रहा है।
गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पहले भाजपा के शीर्ष नेताओं पर हुए हमले के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में राजनीति गरमा गई है। भाजपा ने जहां तृणमूल पर हिंसा का आरोप लगाया है वहीं सत्ताधारी पार्टी ने आरोपों को झुठलाया है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से सुवेंदु अधिकारी, जेपी नड्डा समेत कई नेताओं को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई गई है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national suvendu adhikari trinamool congress bharatiya janata party bjp tmc west bengal news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया के 7 ऐसे देश, कोई कम तो कोई ज्यादा आबादी से है परेशान

15 दिसंबर 2020

dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 16 December 2020: मिथुन और धनु सहित चार राशि वालों के लिए दिन रहेगा अच्छा, पढ़ें बुधवार का राशिफल

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Renault Kwid Discount Offers
Auto News

3 लाख रुपये से कम बजट में इन 3 कारों में मिलता है सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज

15 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नींद उड़ाने वाला है सरकारी सेवकों को 30 साल की नौकरी के बाद घर भेजने वाला कानून

15 दिसंबर 2020

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के सचिव राजेश भूषण
India News

Covid-19 Bulletin: टीकाकरण के बाद दिख सकते हैं प्रतिकूल प्रभाव, तैयारी करें राज्य

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आरोपी भाई व उसका घर
Meerut

सनकी भाई के कारण बहन के लिए काल बनीं अठारह कुत्तों की रोटियां, ये था पूरा मामला

15 दिसंबर 2020

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

संन्यास के बाद वापसी को तैयार युवराज सिंह, T-20 टीम में किए गए शामिल!

15 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी भाई दाएं
Meerut

हत्या: कलाई पर राखी बंधवाकर जिसे दिया रक्षा का वचन, जरा सी बात पर उसी बहन के सीने में उतारी ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां

15 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'पोस्ट कोविड सिंड्रोम' की चपेट में आ रहे संक्रमणमुक्त मरीज, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे का कारण

15 दिसंबर 2020

आईटीआई की छात्रा जाह्नवी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: शिकायत लेकर पहुंची आईटीआई की छात्रा को कलेक्टर ने सौंपी अपनी कुर्सी

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X