पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्व मंत्री का बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- हाल ही में हुआ 11 बार हमला

गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पहले भाजपा के शीर्ष नेताओं पर हुए हमले के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में राजनीति गरमा गई है। भाजपा ने जहां तृणमूल पर हिंसा का आरोप लगाया है वहीं सत्ताधारी पार्टी ने आरोपों को झुठलाया है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से सुवेंदु अधिकारी, जेपी नड्डा समेत कई नेताओं को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई गई है।
I have been attacked 11 times recently but it public's blessings are always with me. I don't desire any post. Even after resigning from my post on November 27, people attend my rallies: Former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/T1HiIjiubu— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.