विज्ञापन
विदेश से आने वालों के कोरोना लक्षण तीन दिन से तीन सप्ताह के बीच समुदाय में फैल सकते हैं: आईसीएमआर

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 06:07 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद (आईसीएमआर) ने का कहना है कि कोविड-19 के परीक्षण के लिए 118 सरकारी प्रयोगशालाएं आईसीएमआर नेटवर्क में शामिल हैं। जिनकी एक दिन में 12000 नमूनों का परीक्षण करने की क्षमता है। लगभग 15,500 संग्रह केंद्रों के साथ 22 निजी प्रयोगशाला श्रृंखलाएं, आज तक आईसीएमआर के साथ पंजीकृत हैं। 
आईसीएमआर द्वारा किए गए गणितीय मॉडलिंग के अनुसार विदेश से आए लोगों में पाए गए कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण तीन दिन से तीन सप्ताह तक की देरी से समुदाय में फैल सकते हैं। आईसीएमआर ने आगे कहा कि हाइड्रोक्सीक्लोरोक्वीन का उपयोग सिर्फ कोरोना के संदिग्ध और संक्रमित मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के लिए ही है।
 

बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र के पुणे स्थित मायलैब डिस्कवरी सॉल्यूशंस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने भारत की पहली स्वदेशी कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट किट विकसित की है, जिसे भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद (ICMR) द्वारा अनुमोदित किया गया है। इस एक किट की कीमत 80,000 रुपये है। यह किट और 100 रोगियों का टेस्ट कर सकती है।
icmr covid 19 corona virus hydroxychloroquine

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
