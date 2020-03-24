विदेश से आने वालों के कोरोना लक्षण तीन दिन से तीन सप्ताह के बीच समुदाय में फैल सकते हैं: आईसीएमआर

The empiric use of Hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-Cov-2 infection is recommended only for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of #COVID19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases: ICMR https://t.co/brdCTQVKfS

Mathematical modeling done by ICMR suggests that entry screening of travellers with symptoms suggestive of #COVID19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)