Hyderabad: कांग्रेस नेता के खिलाफ भैंस लेकर सड़कों पर उतरा यादव समुदाय, पार्टी मुख्यालय घेरने की दी धमकी

तेलंगाना में प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रेवंत रेड्डी की मुश्किलें बढ़ती नजर आ रही हैं। दरअसल रेवंत रेड्डी के खिलाफ राज्य का यादव समुदाय लामबंद होने की तैयारी कर रही है। रेवंत रेड्डी पर अपने एक बयान से यादव समुदाय के अपमान का आरोप लग रहा है। यादव समुदाय कांग्रेस नेता से माफी की मांग कर रहा है।

#WATCH | Telangana | Members of the Yadav community protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad, alleging that State Congress president Revanth Reddy insulted the community. They also demanded his apology to the community.



A protester, Gaddam Srinivas Yadav says, "Around 15 days back…



क्या है विवाद

बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले कांग्रेस नेता रेवंत रेड्डी ने राज्य के पशुपालन मंत्री तालासानी श्रीनिवास यादव के खिलाफ जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। जिसे लेकर तेलंगाना के यादव समाज और गोल्ला कुरुमा समाज में भारी नाराजगी है। राज्यसभा सांसद और यादव समाज से ताल्लुक रखने वाले बादुगुला लिंगाइया यादव ने भी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर रेवंत रेड्डी से माफी की मांग की थी।

