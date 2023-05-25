Hyderabad: कांग्रेस नेता के खिलाफ भैंस लेकर सड़कों पर उतरा यादव समुदाय, पार्टी मुख्यालय घेरने की दी धमकी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
तेलंगाना में प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रेवंत रेड्डी की मुश्किलें बढ़ती नजर आ रही हैं। दरअसल रेवंत रेड्डी के खिलाफ राज्य का यादव समुदाय लामबंद होने की तैयारी कर रही है। रेवंत रेड्डी पर अपने एक बयान से यादव समुदाय के अपमान का आरोप लग रहा है। यादव समुदाय कांग्रेस नेता से माफी की मांग कर रहा है।
#WATCH | Telangana | Members of the Yadav community protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad, alleging that State Congress president Revanth Reddy insulted the community. They also demanded his apology to the community.
