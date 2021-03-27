बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Hyderabad news Fire broke out at a godown and six shops in Bahadurpura area No casualties reported

हैदराबाद: एक गोदाम और छह दुकानों में लगी आग, लाखों का नुकसान होने का अनुमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sat, 27 Mar 2021 09:09 AM IST

सार

  • हैदराबाद में एक गोदाम तड़के सुबह लगी आग
  • आग की चपेट में आए एक गोदाम और छह दुकानें
  • इस घटना से किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीॆ
हैदराबाद में एक गोदाम में लगी आग
हैदराबाद में एक गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

हैदराबाद के बहादुरपुरा इलाके में एक गोदाम में तड़के सुबह आग लगने की खबर है। बहादुरपुरा इलाके में एक गोदाम और छह दुकानों में आग लग गई, हालांकि इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। हैदराबाद पुलिस इस घटना की जांच कर रही है।
