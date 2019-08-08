शहर चुनें

हैदराबाद के युवक ने महिलाओं के लिए बनाया खास कड़ा, हमला करने वाले को लगेगा करंट 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 01:54 PM IST
गाडी हरीश
गाडी हरीश - फोटो : ANI
हैदराबाद के रहने वाले एक युवक ने दावा किया है कि उसने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के लिए एक खास तरह का कड़ा (चूड़ी) बनाया है। गाडी हरीश नामक इस व्यक्ति का कहना है कि इसे पहनकर महिलाएं सुरक्षित रहेंगी।
हरीश ने कहा, "इस कड़े को पहनने वाली महिला पर अगर कोई हमला करता है तो उसे (महिला) एक निश्चित दिशा में अपना हाथ घुमाना होगा। जिससे डिवाइस खुद एक्टिवेट हो जाएगा और इससे हमलावर को बिजली का झटका लगेगा।"  
 

हरीश का कहना है, हमलावर को करंट मारने के बाद ये कड़ा एसएमएस के माध्यम से प्रग्रामर के नंबर पर महिला की लाइव लोटेशन भी भेजेगा। एक कड़े की कमीत दो हजार रुपये होगी। हरीश का कहना है कि इस प्रोग्राम को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए उन्हें सरकार की ओर से तकनीकी समर्थन चाहिए।
 
