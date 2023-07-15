Hyderabad: एटीएम डकैती में शामिल तीन आरोपी पकड़े गए, तीन जुलाई को लूट लिए थे सात लाख रुपये

हैदराबाद कमिश्नर की टास्क फोर्स ने डोमलगुडा पुलिस के साथ मिलकर बैंक डकैती में शामिल चार लोगों को पकड़ा है। आरोपियों ने तीन तीन जुलाई को पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के एटीएम डकैती की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। आरोपियों ने पीड़ित से उस वक्त सात लाख रुपये लूट लिए थे, जब वह पीएनबी एटीएम में नकदी जमा कर रहा था।

#WATCH | Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Domalguda Police apprehended four people involved in a Punjab National Bank ATM robbery on July 3.



