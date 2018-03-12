शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Hyderabad: A prisoner climbed pole seeking suspension of the police official

जब आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे कैदी ने दी मौत की धमकी, मच गई अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 07:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: A prisoner climbed pole seeking suspension of the police official
हैदराबाद के चेरलापल्ली स्थित सेंट्रल जेल में उस वक्त अफरा-तफरा मच गई जब उम्र कैद की सजा काट रहे एक कैदी ने खंभे पर चढ़कर मरने की धमकी दे डाली।
पत्नी का मर्डर कर उम्र कैद की सजा काट रहा खाजा पाशा नाम का कैदी सुबह 9 बजे एक हाई वोल्टेज टॉवर पर चढ़ गया। इस दौरान वह उसके खिलाफ मर्डर का केस दर्ज करने वाले सब-इंस्पेक्टर को सस्पेंड करने की मांग कर रहा था।

हालांकि बाद में उसे कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद जेल प्रशासन, फायर और पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा रेस्क्यू कर नीचे लाया गया।

अधिकारियों ने बताया 'कैदी के खंभे पर चढ़ने के बाद खंभे की बिजली सप्लाई बंद कर दी गई थी। इस दौरान वह सब-इंस्पेक्टर को सस्पेंड करने की मांग करते हुए लगातार नीचे कूदने की धमकियां दे रहा था।'
 

 

