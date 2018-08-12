शहर चुनें

विदेश में कार्य करने वाले सैकड़ों वैज्ञानिक वापस स्वदेश लौटें हैं : हर्षवर्धन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 11:59 PM IST
केंद्रीय विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन।
केंद्रीय विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन।
केंद्रीय विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने रविवार को कहा कि विदेश में काम कर रहे सैकड़ों वैज्ञानिक पिछले तीन चार वर्षों में राजग सरकार के तहत बेहतर वैज्ञानिक पारितंत्र पाने के बाद वापस भारत लौटे हैं।
हर्षवर्धन ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पहले लोग ‘ब्रेन ड्रेन’ के बारे में काफी बातें करते थे। उन्होंने यहां उप्पल क्षेत्र में ‘सेंटर फार डीएनए फिंगरप्रिंटिंग एंड डायग्नास्टिक्स’ (सीडीएफडी) के नये परिसर का उद्घाटन करने के बाद कहा कि लोग अभी भी कुछ हद तक ‘ब्रेन ड्रेन’ की बात करते हैं लेकिन अब वे ‘ब्रेन गेन’ की बातें अधिक करते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले तीन-चार वषों में सैकड़ों वैज्ञानिक वापस लौटे हैं, क्योंकि उन्होंने देश में बेहतर माहौल और काम करने के लिए एक बेहतर वैज्ञानिक पारितंत्र पाया। वैज्ञानिकों ने बेहतर सुविधाएं, बेहतर अत्याधुनिक प्रयोगशालाएं, उपकरण पाए और एक सरकार पायी जो उनके विचारों को लेकर ग्रहणशील है, जो आधुनिक प्रणाली शुरू करने की इच्छुक है। 

