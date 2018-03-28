शहर चुनें

HRD Ministry: Government will take these steps to stop question papers to leak

लीक ना हों Question Papers इसलिए सरकार उठाएगी अब ये कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 05:45 PM IST
HRD Ministry: Government will take these steps to stop question papers to leak
सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले में बोर्ड के फैसले के बाद सरकार ने भी एक फैसले को मंजूरी दे दी है। कैबिनेट ने राष्ट्रीय परीक्षण एजेंसी को अगले साल से लागू करने की मंजूरी दी है ताकि लीक-प्रूफ परीक्षा सुनिश्चित की जा सके। मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में इसकी जानकारी दी है। इससे पहले पीएम मोदी ने सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई की बात कही थी।  बता दें कि सीबीएसई ने 10वीं के गणित और 12वीं के अर्थशास्त्र की परीक्षा दोबारा कराने का फैसला दिया है। देशभर में होने वाली इस बोर्ड परीक्षा के खिलाफ दिल्ली में कुछ शिकायतें दर्ज हुईं थीं। सोशल मीडिया पर पेपर लीक होने की खबर के बाद बोर्ड ने आज ये फैसला लिया है। 

वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए तुरंत परीक्षाओं को सुरक्षित कराए जाने के नियम पर जोर दिया है। मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कहा कि सीबीएसई के लीक पेपर्स मामले में जांच चल रही है और सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही उनका कहना है कि हमने यह भी तय किया है कि जब प्रश्नपत्र वितरित किए जाते हैं, तब उस समय के लिए भी सुरक्षा मजबूत की जाए। 

cbse hrd ministry paper leak case prakash javadekar narendra modi

