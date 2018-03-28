बता दें कि सीबीएसई ने 10वीं के गणित और 12वीं के अर्थशास्त्र की परीक्षा दोबारा कराने का फैसला दिया है। देशभर में होने वाली इस बोर्ड परीक्षा के खिलाफ दिल्ली में कुछ शिकायतें दर्ज हुईं थीं। सोशल मीडिया पर पेपर लीक होने की खबर के बाद बोर्ड ने आज ये फैसला लिया है।
The examinations are conducted across the country but this has been reported only from a few schools in Delhi. Cabinet has approved for National Testing Agency to come into effect from next year to ensure leak-proof examination: HRD Minister on CBSE paper leak.— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बोर्ड ने दोबारा परीक्षा की तारीखों का अभी ऐलान नहीं किया है। बोर्ड का कहना है कि एक हफ्ते के भीतर वो नई तारीखों का ऐलान कर देगी।
28 मार्च 2018