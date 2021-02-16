शहर चुनें

प. बंगाल : टीएमसी विधायक के घर और कार्यालय पर तोड़फोड़, पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, माल्दा (प. बंगाल)
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 10:25 AM IST
टीएमसी विधायक निहार रंजन घोष के घर और कार्यालय में तोड़ाफोड़
टीएमसी विधायक निहार रंजन घोष के घर और कार्यालय में तोड़ाफोड़ - फोटो : ANI
तृणमूल कांग्रेस के विधायक निहार रंजन घोष के आवास और कार्यालय पर कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने तोड़फोड़ की। पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा में टीएमसी विधायक के घर और कार्यालय पर तोड़फोड़ की गई। तोड़फोड़ करने वालों लोगों के बारे में अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
टीएमसी विधायक निहार रंजन घोष ने बताया कि मैं अपने कार्यकर्ता के साथ कार्यालय में था, तभी अचानक से 150 लोग इकट्ठा हुए और तोड़फोड़ करने लगे। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि मैंने इन लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस शिकायत दर्ज करा दी है।

