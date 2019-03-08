MHA: Ministry of Home Affairs through an advisory issued today to the States and Union Territories asked them to reinforce the existing arrangements to ensure safety and security of persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/qthTsY6Gvw— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019
MHA: Referring to its earlier advisory issued on 16 February in view of some students and residents of J&K experiencing intimidation and harassment, MHA urged state/UT police authorities to take strict action against the offenders as per law. https://t.co/WPSJJxwX7O— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019
8 मार्च 2019