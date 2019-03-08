शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Home Ministry issued advisory to all states to ensure security of Kashmiris

सभी राज्य सुनिश्चित करें कश्मीरियों की सुरक्षा, गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए दिशा निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 07:04 PM IST
Home Ministry issued advisory to all states to ensure security of Kashmiris
ख़बर सुनें
देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में कश्मीरियों के साथ हो रही मारपीट की घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने के लिए गृह मंत्रालय ने कदम उठाया है। मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को दिशा निर्देश जारी करते हुए कहा है कि वह अपने-अपने अधिकार क्षेत्र में रहने वाले कश्मीरी निवासियों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाएं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


इससे पहले कश्मीरी छात्रों व वहां के लोगों की ओर से उत्पीड़न की शिकायतें आने पर 16 फरवरी को जारी किए गए दिशा निर्देशों का हवाला देते हुए गृह मंत्रालय ने राज्यों/केंद्र शासित राज्यों की पुलिस से कहा है कि कानून का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करें। 

Recommended

CBSE files police complaint regarding video on social media falsely claiming paper leak
India News

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए पेपर लीक के फर्जी वीडियो पर सीबीएसई ने फिर दर्ज कराई शिकायत

8 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा से ससुराल में बुरे व्यवहार के बाद निक का एक और खुलासा, रोक देना चाहते थे शादी!

8 मार्च 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Priyanka Nick wedding
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा से ससुराल में बुरे व्यवहार के बाद निक का एक और खुलासा, रोक देना चाहते थे शादी!

8 मार्च 2019

shakuni dice
Religion

Untold story of Mahabharat : मामा शकुनि के अद्भुत पासे का रहस्य, जिससे बाजी जीत कर भी हार गए कौरव

7 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Bollywood

सारा अली खान का 14 साल पुराना वीडियो वायरल, 'केबीसी' में अमिताभ बच्चन को यूं किया आदाब

8 मार्च 2019

sara ali khan, amitabh bachchan
sara ali khan
Sara Ali khan
Sara Ali khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान का 14 साल पुराना वीडियो वायरल, 'केबीसी' में अमिताभ बच्चन को यूं किया आदाब

8 मार्च 2019

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए तारीखों की घोषणा की उलटी गिनती शुरू

8 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: आर्मी कैप पहनकर उतरी टीम इंडिया, पुलवामा शहीदों के परिवार को देंगे मैच फीस

8 मार्च 2019

VIRAT ARMY
Cricket News

VIDEO: आर्मी कैप पहनकर उतरी टीम इंडिया, पुलवामा शहीदों के परिवार को देंगे मैच फीस

8 मार्च 2019

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है ? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है ? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
विज्ञापन
ministry of home affairs गृह मंत्रालय kashmiri residents advisory harassment of kashmiris
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आईएनएस चक्र पनडुब्बी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की बढ़ेगी ताकत : परमाणु क्षमता से संपन्न पनडुब्बी के लिए रूस से किया समझौता

8 मार्च 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
India News

मैनपुरी से चुनावी ताल ठोकेंगे मुलायम, 3 बार यूपी के सीएम और रक्षामंत्री तक ऐसा रहा सफर

8 मार्च 2019

Mahabharat Bheem
Bizarre News

भीम जला देना चाहते थे अपने बड़े भाई युधिष्ठिर के दोनों हाथ, इसके पीछे छुपा है ये गहरा रहस्य

8 मार्च 2019

BJP leadership's concern about the ruckus between Sharad Tripathi and Rakesh Singh Baghel
India News

भाजपा को पूर्वी यूपी में ठाकुर बनाम ब्राह्मण जंग का डर, विवाद निपटारे का निर्देश

8 मार्च 2019

Bihar's rat is not only drunkard but also diamond thieves
India News

बिहार के चूहे शराबी ही नहीं हीरे के भी हैं चोर, सीसीटीवी में ज्वैलरी उड़ाते पकड़े गए 

8 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया और गो एयर के विमानों की अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
Lucknow

बीच हवा में खराब हुए दो विमानों के इंजन, अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, बाल-बाल बचे 245 यात्री

8 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पुणे में 40 से अधिक पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को भारतीय नागरिकता दी गई

8 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

सामने आया सच, पाकिस्तानी सेना की कैद में इस तरह अभिनंदन ने बिताए 24 घंटे

7 मार्च 2019

czech man killed by pet lion in cage he kept in his backyard police shoot this animal
Bizarre News

शेरों ने पिंजरे में खाना देने गए मालिक को मार डाला, लाश निकालने के लिए लेनी पड़ी दो की जान

7 मार्च 2019

Visa Temple Hyderabad
Bizarre News

मान्यता: 500 साल पुराने इस मंदिर में भगवान को हवाई जहाज चढ़ाने से जल्द मिलता है वीजा

7 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महासंग्राम- क्या हैं बस्ती की जनता के मुद्दे?
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव महासंग्राम | क्या है बस्ती का चुनावी मिजाज, नेताओं से क्या चाहती है जनता

जनता के मुद्दे क्या हैं, उसके दिल में क्या है? राजनेताओं के वादों और दावों के पीछे का सच क्या है? ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों के जवाब के लिए अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम का राल्को टायर महासंग्राम चुनावी रथ पहुंचा बस्ती में लोगों के बीच।

8 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
निर्वाचन आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव की फर्जी तारीख घोषित करने वालों के खिलाफ आयोग ने दर्ज कराया मामला

8 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम- क्या हैं पीलीभीत की जनता के मुद्दे?
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव महासंग्राम | कन्नौज की जनता के मुद्दे और जनप्रतिनिधियों के जवाब

8 मार्च 2019

जय पांडा को भाजपा में अहम जिम्मेदारी
India News

जय पांडा को भाजपा में मिली अहम जिम्मेदारी, बने राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष और प्रवक्ता

8 मार्च 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीय वायुसेना का ट्वीट- आज किसी ने सरहदें पार की...

8 मार्च 2019

बाएं से दाएं क्रमश: जस्टिस कलीफुल्ला, उमा भारती, असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
India News

अयोध्या: सुब्रह्मण्यम ने भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों को घेरा, ओवैसी ने श्री श्री पर उठाए सवाल

8 मार्च 2019

शशि थरूर- के. राजशेखरन
India News

मिजोरम के राज्यपाल ने दिया इस्तीफा, शशि थरूर के खिलाफ लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

8 मार्च 2019

मध्यस्थता पैनल के सदस्य (बाएं से दाएं क्रमश: जस्टिस कलीफुल्ला, श्रीराम पंचू और श्री श्री रविशंकर)
India News

ये हैं वो त्रिदेव जो बातचीत के जरिए सुलझाएंगे राम मंदिर विवाद

8 मार्च 2019

भाजपा नेताओं की दावेदारी
India News

भाजपा संगठन से कई नेताओं ने जताई चुनाव लड़ने की इच्छा, ये हैं दावेदार

8 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बनाई मध्यस्थता समिति
India News

बातचीत से सुलझेगा अयोध्या विवाद, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मामला मध्यस्थता के लिए सौंपा

8 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

एक गठबंधन ने ही तय की थी भाजपा की राजनीतिक दिशा

भारतीय राजनीति की मौजूदा तस्वीर में महागठबंधन को कभी महामिलावट तो कभी ठगबंधन के नामों से पुकारा जा रहा है, लेकिन राजनीति ने एक दौर ऐसा भी देखा है जहां एक महागठबंधन ने ही दशकों से सत्ता पर काबिज कांग्रेस सरकार को उखाड़ फेंका था।

8 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी 2:27

उडीसा में राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा वायुसेना का पैसा अंबानी को दिया

8 मार्च 2019

टीम इंडिया 0:55

सेना को टीम इंडिया का सलाम, आर्मी कैप पहनकर मैदान में उतरी

8 मार्च 2019

भारतीय नागरिकता 2:31

45 पाकिस्तानियों को मिली भारत की नागरिकता

8 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट 1:14

अयोध्या भूमि विवाद में मध्यस्थता को लेकर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया अहम फैसला

8 मार्च 2019

Related

t s krishnamurthy
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव में होगा हिंसा, द्वेष और पैसे का बोलबाला: पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त

8 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी का बंगला
India News

5 सेकंड में नीरव मोदी का 100 करोड़ का बंगला विस्फोटक से किया ध्वस्त

8 मार्च 2019

जवाहर चावड़ा
India News

गुजरात में कांग्रेस को झटका, विधायक जवाहर चावड़ा भाजपा में हुए शामिल

8 मार्च 2019

के राजशेखरन
India News

सरकारी नौकरी छोड़कर संघ के प्रचारक बन गए थे के. राजशेखरन, केरल में मजबूत की थी 'आरएसएस' की जड़ें

8 मार्च 2019

आईएनएस चक्र पनडुब्बी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की बढ़ेगी ताकत : परमाणु क्षमता से संपन्न पनडुब्बी के लिए रूस से किया समझौता

8 मार्च 2019

जब्त की गई हेरोइन
India News

कोलकाता : नारकोटिक्स टीम ने जब्त की 460 ग्राम हेरोइन, महिला समेत दो गिरफ्तार

8 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.