Maharashtra: कोल्हापुर में हिंदू संगठनों का विरोध-प्रदर्शन, औरंगजेब की तारीफ को लेकर भड़के, पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में मंगलवार को कुछ युवकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर औरंगजेब के समर्थन में पोस्ट किया था, जिसको लेकर मामला अब बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। बुधवार को कुछ हिंदू संगठनों के सदस्यों ने इसका विरोध करते हुए प्रदर्शन किया, इस दौरान पुलिस ने उनको हटाने की कोशिश की। पुलिस ने भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए लाठीचार्ज किया जिसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए। हालांकि पुलिस ने शांति की अपील की है। शहर में संगठनों द्वारा बंद और विरोध का आह्वान किया गया था। वहीं महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और उप मुख्यमंत्री ने लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की है।
#WATCH | Maharashtra | A clash breaks out between members of some Hindu organisations and Police in Kolhapur during a protest called by the former. A bandh and protest were called by the organisations after tensions broke out in the city when some youth allegedly posted… pic.twitter.com/QNiZHN9Adz— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023
