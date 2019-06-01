तमिलनाडु के स्कूलों में हिंदी भाषा के प्रस्ताव पर बवाल, कमल हासन और डीएमके ने किया विरोध

DMK leader T Siva in Trichy: The attempt to force Hindi language on people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by its people. We are ready to face any consequences to stop Hindi language being forced on the people here. pic.twitter.com/WE990DUErN— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Centre's proposal on three-language system in schools: I have acted in many Hindi films, in my opinion Hindi language should not be imposed on anyone. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/eHWle8YJvb— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019
1 जून 2019