तमिलनाडु के स्कूलों में हिंदी भाषा के प्रस्ताव पर बवाल, कमल हासन और डीएमके ने किया विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 04:32 PM IST
कमल हासन (फाइल फोटो)
कमल हासन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु के स्कूलों में तीन भाषा प्रणाली पर केंद्र के प्रस्ताव पर डीएमके और मक्कल नीधि मैयम ने विरोध किया है। डीमके के राज्यसभा सांसद तिरुचि सिवा और मक्कल नीधि मैयम नेता कमल हासन ने इसे लेकर विरोध जाहिर किया है। सिवा ने केंद्र सरकार को विरोध प्रदर्शन की चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि हिंदी को तमिलनाडु में लागू कर केंद्र सरकार आग से खेलने का काम कर रही है। 
सिवा ने कहा कि हिंदी भाषा को तमिलनाडु पर थोपने की कोशिश को यहां के लोग बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। हम यहां के लोगों पर हिंदी भाषा को जबरन लागू करने को रोकने के लिए किसी भी परिणाम का सामना करने के लिए तैयार हैं।
 


वहीं, कमल ने कहा कि मैंने कई हिंदी फिल्मों में अभिनय किया है, मेरी राय में हिंदी भाषा को किसी पर भी थोपा नहीं जाना चाहिए।
 
तिरुचि एयरपोर्ट पर मीडिया से बात करते हुए सिवा ने कहा कि तमिलनाडु में हिंदी का प्रदर्शन सल्फर गोदाम में आग फेंकने जैसा है। यदि वे फिर से हिंदी सीखने पर जोर देते हैं, तो यहां के छात्र और युवा इसे किसी भी कीमत पर रोक देंगे। हिंदी विरोधी आंदोलन 1965 इसका स्पष्ट उदाहरण है।


 

