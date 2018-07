Kerala: District Administration has declared holiday in all schools, including pvt schools, till Class 12 in Ernakulam district today due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region.

10 trains have been fully cancelled for today in Kottayam-Ettumanur section and 2 trains have been partially cancelled between Ernakulam to Punalur due to incessant rain and high river water level beneath rail bridges: Railway PRO #Kerala