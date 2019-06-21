देवगौड़ा ने कर्नाटक में जताई मध्यावधि चुनाव की संभावना, कहा- हमारे लोग स्मार्ट हैं

Former PM & JDS leader HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru: There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls. They said they will support us for 5 years but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OjGsy2lKYW— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की विशेष अदालत ने भोपाल से भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर को राहत देते हुए अदालत में पेश होने से छूट दे दी है।
21 जून 2019