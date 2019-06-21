शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   HD Deve Gowda said there is no doubt that there will be mid term polls, our people are smart

देवगौड़ा ने कर्नाटक में जताई मध्यावधि चुनाव की संभावना, कहा- हमारे लोग स्मार्ट हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 12:18 PM IST
एचडी देवगौड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
एचडी देवगौड़ा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व पधानमंत्री और जनता दल सेक्युलर के नेता एचडी देवे गौड़ा ने बंगलूरू में राज्य में मध्यावधि चुनाव की आशंका जताई। उन्होंने कहा, 'इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि मध्यावधि चुनाव हो सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा था कि वह पांच सालों तक हमारा समर्थन करेंगे लेकिन अब उनके व्यवहार को देखिए। हमारे लोग स्मार्ट हैं।'
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब राज्य में मध्यावधि चुनाव की संभावना जताई गई है। इससे पहले भाजपा के कर्नाटक अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने भी समय से पूर्व चुनाव होने की बात कही थी। राज्य में कांग्रेस और जेडीएस गठबंधन मिलकर सरकार चला रहे हैं। कई बार इस सरकार के अस्थिर होने की खबरें आती रहती हैं। जिसके लिए भाजपा को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाता है।

साध्वी प्रज्ञ सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनआईए कोर्ट से साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को मिली राहत, मानी यह मांग

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की विशेष अदालत ने भोपाल से भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर को राहत देते हुए अदालत में पेश होने से छूट दे दी है।

21 जून 2019

Water Crisis Tamil Nadu government rejected proposal of Kerala to supply 20 lakh liters water daily
India News

जल संकट: केरल रोज 20 लाख लीटर पानी देने को तैयार, तमिलनाडु सरकार ने ठुकराई पेशकश

21 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम: अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोगों को पीटा गया, जबरन लगवाए गए जय श्रीराम के नारे

21 जून 2019

श्रद्धांजलि देते रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

एएन-32 दुर्घटना में शहीद जवानों के पार्थिव शरीर घरों के लिए रवाना, रक्षा मंत्री ने श्रद्धांजलि दी

21 जून 2019

राज्यसभा सभापति वेंकैया नायडू को इस्तीफा देते टीडीपी सांसद वाईएस चौधरी, टीजी वेंकटेश और वाईएस चौधरी
India News

भाजपा में शामिल दो टीडीपी सांसदों पर चल रही है सीबीआई, ईडी और आयकर की जांच

21 जून 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Live: लोकसभा में तीन तलाक बिल पेश, कांग्रेस ने विधेयक के ड्राफ्ट का विरोध किया

21 जून 2019

all the important bills including triple talaq will be easy In Rajya Sabha
India News

राज्यसभा में तीन तलाक सहित सभी अहम बिलों की राह होगी आसान

21 जून 2019

Central Government preparation of extension of 8 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
India News

परिसीमन कर जम्मू-कश्मीर, लदृाख में 8 विधानसभा सीटें बढ़ाने की तैयारी में केंद्र सरकार

21 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तेलंगाना में लॉरी और ऑटो की टक्कर में चार लोगों की मौत, 4 घायल

21 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री का सांसदों के साथ रात्रिभोज
India News

प्रधानमंत्री का रात्रिभोज: सांसद हुए शामिल, कांग्रेस के कार्ति चिदंबरम ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ

20 जून 2019

