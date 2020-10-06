हाथरस पीड़िता की तस्वीर इस्तेमाल करने पर स्वरा भास्कर, दिग्विजय और अमित मालवीय को नोटिस

National Commission of Women (NCW) takes suo moto cognizance of #Hathras case victim's picture being used during various protests.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020
NCW issues separate notices to BJP leader Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhaskar, and Congress leader Digvijay Singh, seeking an explanation from them. pic.twitter.com/N4JkAXOj0k
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.