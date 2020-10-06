शहर चुनें
हाथरस पीड़िता की तस्वीर इस्तेमाल करने पर स्वरा भास्कर, दिग्विजय और अमित मालवीय को नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 02:04 PM IST
Swara bhaskar- digvijay singh
Swara bhaskar- digvijay singh - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग (एनसीडब्ल्यू) ने हाथरस मामले की पीड़िता की तस्वीर का विभिन्न विरोध प्रदर्शनों के दौरान इस्तेमाल किए जाने का संज्ञान लिया है। एनसीडब्ल्यू ने भाजपा नेता अमित मालवीय, अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर और कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह को अलग-अलग नोटिस जारी कर उनसे पीड़िता की तस्वीर को लेकर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है। 
india news national national commission of women hathras case

