India News

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात की होती तो भाजपा गुजरात चुनाव नहीं जीत पाती: हार्दिक पटेल

एजेंसी, मुंबई Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 05:24 AM IST
Hardik Patel said If I had met Congress Rahul Gandhi BJP could not have win Gujarat elections 2017
हार्दिक पटेल
पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल ने शनिवार को कहा कि गुजरात चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात नहीं करना एक भूल थी। पटेल ने कहा कि यदि उन्होंने राहुल से मुलाकात की होती तो भाजपा राज्य में सत्ता में नहीं आ पाती।
पाटीदार आरक्षण आंदोलन का नेतृत्व करने वाले 24  वर्षीय हार्दिक पटेल ने कहा कि यदि उन्होंने गांधी से भेंट की होती तो विपक्षी पार्टी (कांग्रेस) को पूर्ण बहुमत मिलता।

एक कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने कहा, "मैंने पहले भी कहा है और अब भी कह रहा हूं। मैं राहुल गांधी से नहीं मिला। यदि मैं ममता बनर्जी, नीतीश कुमार और उद्धव ठाकरे से खुलेआम मिल सकता हूं तो राहुल गांधी से मिलने मे कोई दिक्कत नहीं थी।" उन्होंने कहा, "यह भूल थी। यदि मैं उनसे मिला होता तो भाजपा 99 नहीं 79 सीटें जीतती।"

कांग्रेस ने अपनी सीटें जरूर बढ़ाई लेकिन वह वह भगवा दल को सत्ता से हटा नहीं पाई। इस कार्यक्रम में छात्र नेता कन्हैया कुमार ने कहा कि देश में कांग्रेस नेताओं का पार्टी छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल होने का ट्रेंड चल रहा है।

भाजपा में शामिल होते ही रातोरात ये साफ सुथरे हो जा रहे हैं। कन्हैया ने कहा कि भाजपा इन दिनों वाशिंग मशीन बन गई है।

maharashtra hardik patel rahul gandhi gujarat elections 2017

