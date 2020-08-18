हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा- 100 स्मार्ट शहरों में हुई 5,151 परियोजनाओं की पहचान

5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crores were identified in 100 Smart Cities. As of today, Mission has tendered around 4,700 projects worth Rs 1,66,000 crores which is about 81% of the total projects proposed: Union Minister HS Puri at CII-Webinar on #AtmaNirbharBharat. https://t.co/PWX1SY9yLX