शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Hardeep Puri at CII Webinar on Atma Nirbhar Bharat says 5151 projects identified in 100 Smart Cities

हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा- 100 स्मार्ट शहरों में हुई 5,151 परियोजनाओं की पहचान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 01:41 PM IST
विज्ञापन
हरदीप सिंह पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
हरदीप सिंह पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने मंगलवार को सीआईआई के वेबिनार में आत्मनिर्भर भारत को लेकर कहा कि हमारी आबादी के 40 प्रतिशत हिस्से के 2030 तक शहरी केंद्रों में रहने की उम्मीद है। इस बढ़ती शहरी आबादी की जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए, भारत को 2030 तक हर साल 600 से 800 मिलियन वर्ग मीटर शहरी मकान बनाने होंगे।
विज्ञापन

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने आगे कहा, '100 स्मार्ट शहरों में दो लाख करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की 5,151 परियोजनाओं की पहचान की गई है। आज तक, मिशन ने 1,66,000 करोड़ रुपये की लगभग 4,700 परियोजनाओं की निविदाएं दी है जो प्रस्तावित कुल परियोजनाओं का लगभग 81 प्रतिशत है।'
 
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
hardeep singh puri atma nirbhar bharat smart cities civil aviation minister urban population

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
Dehradun

मंदिर के पास सड़क खुदाई के दौरान मिली 'रहस्यमयी' गुफा, अंदर का नजारा देख हैरानी में लोग, तस्वीरें...

18 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना ही नहीं कई अन्य बीमारियों का भी है खतरा
Health & Fitness

कोरोना समेत पांच खतरनाक बीमारियों से जूझ रही दिल्ली, जानें लक्षण, कारण और बचाव के तरीके

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
मुकेश अंबानी का घर एंटीलिया
Bollywood

इससे पहले नहीं देखीं होंगी अंबानी के घर की ये INSIDE तस्वीरें, 'एंटीलिया' के सामने फेल है अरबों की संपत्ति

18 अगस्त 2020

अमित शाह एम्स में भर्ती
Delhi NCR

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह थकान और सिरदर्द के चलते देर रात एम्स में भर्ती

18 अगस्त 2020

आमिर खान
Bollywood

अमिताभ की एक्टिंग को खराब बताने से लेकर अपने डॉगी का नाम शाहरुख रखने तक, जानिए आमिर खान के विवाद

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन कब तक आम लोगों को मिल पाएगी? जानें भारत समेत दुनियाभर के टीकों के ताजा अपडेट्स

18 अगस्त 2020

दिशा सालियान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

दिशा और सुशांत की Whatsapp चैट से हुआ खुलासा, मौत से पहले इस मुद्दे पर हुई थी दोनों की बात

18 अगस्त 2020

अरुणा ईरानी
Bollywood

फिल्मों में मां तो कभी खलनायिका बनकर मशहूर हुईं अरुणा ईरानी, इस निर्देशक संग रचाई शादी

18 अगस्त 2020

आमिर खान, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी और अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी
India News

तुर्की यात्रा के बाद आमिर खान सोशल मीडिया पर घिरे, लोगों ने कहा- 'देशद्रोही'

18 अगस्त 2020

अभय 2
India News

'अभय 2' में अपराधियों के बीच लगा दी शहीद खुदीराम बोस की फोटो, शो के निर्माताओं को भेजा कानूनी नोटिस

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited