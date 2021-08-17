बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   HAL orders: 5375 crore agreement with GE Aviation for the engine of fighter aircraft Tejas

एचएएल ने दिया ऑर्डर: लड़ाकू विमान तेजस के इंजन के लिए जीई एविएशन से 5375 करोड़ का करार

एएनआई, बंगलूरू Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Tue, 17 Aug 2021 08:26 PM IST

सार

हिंदुस्तान एरोनॉटिक्स लि. ने स्वदेश में विकसित किए जा रहे हल्के लड़ाकू विमान तेजस के लिए अमेरिकी कंपनी जीई एविएशन से बड़ा करार किया है। 
 
विज्ञापन
symbolic image
symbolic image - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

देश की विमान निर्माता कंपनी हिंदुस्तान एरोनॉटिक्स लि.(एचएएल) ने अमेरिकी कंपनी जीई एविएशन के साथ मंगलवार को बड़ा करार किया है। यह करार स्वदेश में बनाए जा रहे हल्के लड़ाकू विमान तेजस के लिए किया गया है। 
विज्ञापन

एचएएल के बंगलुरू स्थित कार्पोरेट कार्यालय द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार 71.60 करोड़ डॉलर यानी 5375 करोड़ रुपये के इस करार के तहत जीई एविएशन से 99 एफ404-जीई-आईएन20 इंजन व उनसे संबंधित सेवाओं की खरीदी की जाएगी। इस करार पर मंगलवार को दस्तखत किए गए। 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national hal ge aviation usa tejas aircraft tejas light combat aircraft hindustan aeronautics limited
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आशिकी
Bollywood

31 Years Of Aashiqui: अब कहां है 'आशिकी' की स्टार कास्ट, एक की चली गई थी याददाश्त, दो की हो चुकी है मौत

17 अगस्त 2021

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: पांच साल बाद भारत-पाकिस्तान फिर होंगे आमने-सामने, आंकड़ों में जानें कौन किस पर भारी

17 अगस्त 2021

टी-20 विश्व कप
Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup Schedule: भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच की तारीख सामने आई, जानें कब-कहां होंगे मुकाबले

17 अगस्त 2021

Usa Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul to Qatar came near the record for most people ever flown in the Boeing airlifter
विशेष

वायरल तस्वीर की हकीकत: कौन हैं ये लोग, जिन्हें अमेरिका ने अपने वायुसेना के विमान में काबुल से कतर भेजा

17 अगस्त 2021

पानीपत में नीरज चोपड़ा का भव्य स्वागत किया गया।
Panipat

नीरज चोपड़ा की तबीयत बिगड़ी: खंडरा में स्वागत कार्यक्रम के बीच में से ले जाया गया अस्पताल

17 अगस्त 2021

कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर
India News

दावा: अफगानिस्तान में आतंक मचाने वाले तालिबानियों में दो भारतीय भी शामिल, कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने शेयर किया वीडियो

17 अगस्त 2021

फलित ज्योतिष में किसी भी ग्रह के अस्त होने का अर्थ है उसका पूर्ण प्रभाव पृथ्वी वासियों पर न पड़ना अथवा उस ग्रह के पूर्ण प्रभाव से वंचित रह जाना।
Predictions

Mangal Ast 2021: आज से मंगल अस्त, जानिए सभी 12 राशियों पर कैसा पड़ेगा प्रभाव

17 अगस्त 2021

अमेरिकी विमान में घुसे यात्रियों का हुजूम
World

अफगानिस्तान : तालिबान के खौफ को बयां करती एक और तस्वीर, ये एक विमान है!

17 अगस्त 2021

ज्योतिदीप राजन
Television

Indian Idol 12: पवनदीप राजन की बहन ने अरुणिता कांजीलाल के साथ तस्वीर की साझा, लोगों ने कहा- भाभी को घर ले जाओ

17 अगस्त 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: 5वें दिन के पांच बड़े टर्निंग पॉइंट, जिनसे टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड को रौंदा, सात साल बाद जीता लॉर्ड्स

17 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited