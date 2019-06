12वीं की छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म और ब्लैकमेल करने के आरोप में तीन गिरफ्तार

Police: She had 2 batchmates-Pradip Chouhan&Nikunj Rohit&was in a relationship with Pradip who clicked her objectionable pics.He extorted Rs 50000 from her&sent pics to a Bhavans Prajapati via Nikunj who blackmailed&raped her. It was also sent to other accused who blackmailed her pic.twitter.com/VuYHAufyHV