Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani attack on pm modi Using Abusive language

विधायक जिग्नेश मेवाणी की जुबान फिसली, रैली में पीएम मोदी को कहे अपशब्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 07:02 PM IST
MLA Jignesh Mewani
MLA Jignesh Mewani
विधायक जिग्नेश मेवाणी ने शुक्रवार को बिहार के गांधी मैदान में एक रैली को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए अपशब्दों का प्रयोग किया। उन्होंने कहा कि गुजरात में बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के लोगों को मारा गया। लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री ने एक लाइन में भी यह नहीं कहा कि गुजरातियों यूपी और बिहार के भाई-बहनों के साथ बदतमीजी मत करो। उन्होंने कहा कि इसलिए इस नमकहराम को पहचान लीजिए। 
