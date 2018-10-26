#WATCH Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani says,"UP aur Bihar ke mazdooron ko Gujarat mein maara gya, lekin Pradhan Mantri Ji ek line me ye appeal karne ko tayaar nahi ki hey Gujaratiyon,UP aur Bihar ke logon ke saath badtamizi band kariye.Isiliye, is namakharam ko pehchan lijiye".(25.10) pic.twitter.com/NFSI3crWNe— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
बिहार के पटना में एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ है। यहां अगमकुंआ इलाके में एक यात्रियों से भरी बस खाई में गिर गई है। खबरों के मुताबिक, इस गंभीर हादसे में 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।
26 अक्टूबर 2018