शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat Fire breaks out in Raghuveer Market in Surat, 40 fire tenders at spot

गुजरात: सूरत के रघुवीर मार्केट में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की 40 गाड़ियां 

एएनआई, सूरत Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 08:02 AM IST
सूरत में लगी आग
सूरत में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के सूरत में रघुवीर मार्केट में भयंकर आग लग गई है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए घटनास्थल पर दमकल की 40 गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं जो आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। घटना में फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। बताया जा रहा है कि 10 मंजिला इमारत में आग से काफी नुकसान हुआ है।
विज्ञापन
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बिल्हौर में कपड़े की दुकान में लगी आग से निकलता धुआ।
Kanpur

कपड़े की दुकान-मकान और गोदाम में लगी आग

21 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

एकतरफा प्यार में लगाई थी आग, पूरे परिवार को जिंदा जलाना चाहता था आरोपी फारूक

21 जनवरी 2020

fire
Hamirpur (Himachal)

गांधी चौक में किराना की दुकान में लगी आग, 25 हजार का नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
कुमार विश्वास
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली परिवहन कार्यालय में लगी आग, विश्वास का ट्वीट - सबूत जलने लगे हैं...

20 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Fatehpur

प्रेमी ने किया शादी से इनकार तो युवती ने खुद को किया था आग के हवाले, पांच दिन बाद अस्पताल में मौत

20 जनवरी 2020

घटना की जानकारी पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: छात्रा ने खुद को कमरे में बंद कर लगाई आग, बचाने में एसओ-दरोगा झुलसे, ये है मामला

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
fire tenders casuality building
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Tahira Kashyap
Bollywood

कैंसर के वक्त ताहिरा की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, आयुष्मान को देना चाहती थीं तलाक

21 जनवरी 2020

इलाबाद हाई कोर्ट
Prayagraj

मस्जिदों में लाउड स्पीकर की अनुमति दी तो सामाजिक संतुलन बिगड़ सकता हैः इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जगनमोहन रेड्डी और चंद्रबाबू नायडू (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश तीन राजधानियों वाला देश का पहला राज्य, नायडू बोले- यह काला दिन

21 जनवरी 2020

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

दीपिका के TikTok वीडियो को कंगना रनौत ने बताया असंवेदनशील, बोलीं- माफी मांगें

21 जनवरी 2020

naseeruddin shah
Bollywood

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर गुस्से में नसीरुद्दीन शाह, बोले- हमें सरकार मजबूर कर रही है

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बीजेपी कांग्रेस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विस चुनाव: कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची, ये दो देंगे केजरीवाल को टक्कर

21 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: आखिरकार सलमान ने मंजूर किया ‘पति’ बनना, करीबी निर्देशक ने किया पूरी खबर का खुलासा

20 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

डीएसपी दविंदर और आतंकी नवीद के कनेक्शन पर एनआईए की घाटी में छापेमारी तेज, ये हुए खुलासे

20 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में लगे बैरिकेडिंग
India News

शाहीन बाग : बस आकर कह दे सरकार कि तुम हमारे हो, यहीं रहोगे

20 जनवरी 2020

मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ( शिरोमणि अकाली दल )
India News

चुनाव निशान और सीएए-एनआरसी ने डाली भाजपा-शिअद में दरार, सीटों पर नहीं बनी बात

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है... 

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
राम विलास पासवान
India News

एक जून से देश भर में लागू होगी 'एक देश, एक राशन कार्ड' योजना : रामविलास पासवान

21 जनवरी 2020

मणिशंकर अय्यर
India News

मणिशंकर अय्यर का भाजपा पर तीखा हमला, कश्मीर जा रहे केंद्रीय मंत्रियों को बताया 'कायर'

21 जनवरी 2020

जगनमोहन रेड्डी और चंद्रबाबू नायडू (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश तीन राजधानियों वाला देश का पहला राज्य, नायडू बोले- यह काला दिन

21 जनवरी 2020

साईंबाबा
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पाथरी नहीं होगा साईं का जन्मस्थान, सरकार के आश्वासन पर शिरडीवासियों का आंदोलन खत्म

21 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर आश्रयगृह कांड : कोर्ट में फैसला सुनते ही रो पड़ा दोषी, कहा- जेल में ही जान दे दूंगा

21 जनवरी 2020

विजय माल्या (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जस्टिस आरएफ नरीमन ने भगोड़े माल्या की याचिका पर सुनवाई से खुद को किया अलग

21 जनवरी 2020

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

23 जनवरी को दिए जाएंगे प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद करेंगे सम्मानित

21 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बने जेपी नड्डा
India News

शाह से बड़ी सियासी लकीर खींचने की चुनौती, सौम्य और मिलनसार नड्डा को लगातार देनी होगी अग्निपरीक्षा

21 जनवरी 2020

भारत-पाक सीमा पर टिड्डी दल का धावा
India News

पाकिस्तानी टिड्डियों का प्रतिबंधित कीटनाशकों से सफाया, यहां सबसे अधिक था आतंक

21 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

21 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 21 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

20 जनवरी 2020

बम 1:14

मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर एक संदिग्ध ने रखा बम, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्ध की तस्वीर

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:44

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी, कहा- रेलवे के बजट को लेकर आम आदमी को है ज्यादा उम्मीद

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:49

बजट 2020 : बजट को लेकर कारोबारियों ने दी अपनी राय, बोले- सरकार हेल्थकेयर सेक्टर पर दे ज्यादा ध्यान

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:01

1860 में एक अंग्रेज अधिकारी ने पेश किया था पहला आम बजट, जानिए देश के पहले बजट से जुड़ी बातें

20 जनवरी 2020

Related

नरेंद्र मोदी-शेख हसीना
India News

भारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच आर्थिक सहयोग समझौते को अंतिम रूप देने की तैयारी

21 जनवरी 2020

आभूषण कारोबारियों ने बेहिसाब संपत्ति बैंकों में जमा की
India News

नोटबंदी के दौरान हुआ खेल, आभूषण कारोबारियों ने जमा की थी बेहिसाब नकदी, जांच शुरू  

20 जनवरी 2020

शिरडी में साईं दर्शन के लिए लगी भक्तों की भीड़
India News

साईं बाबा ‘जन्मस्थली’ विवाद पर बैकफुट पर उद्धव, आज बुलाई बैठक

20 जनवरी 2020

बम
India News

मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर एक संदिग्ध ने रखा बम, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्ध की तस्वीर

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी, कहा- रेलवे के बजट को लेकर आम आदमी को है ज्यादा उम्मीद

20 जनवरी 2020

सीडीएस ऑफिस की तस्वीरें
India News

आईएएस अधिकारी राजीव सिंह ठाकुर, शांतनु सैन्य मामलों के विभाग में संयुक्त सचिव नियुक्त

20 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited