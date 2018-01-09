Download App
गुजरातः वडोदरा के केमिकल प्लांट में लगी भयंकर आग, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वडोदरा Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 06:39 PM IST
Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a chemical plant near Vadodara
गुजरात के वडोदरा शहर के केमिकल प्लांट में भयंकर आग लगने की खबर सामने आई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक आग वडोदरा के केमिकल प्लांट में लगी है। घटनास्थल पर आग पर काबू पाने के लिए कई दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं। अभी तक हादसे से कोई जानमाल की हानि होने की खबर नहीं है। आग लगने की वजह अभी तक साफ नहीं हो पाई है। लेकिन पुलिस मामले की पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है।
 
