शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat cadre IAS Ravi Kumar appointed as personal secretary of Foreign Minister Jayashankar's

गुजरात कैडर के आईएएस रवि कुमार विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के निजी सचिव नियुक्त 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 02:47 AM IST
IAS Ravi Kumar
IAS Ravi Kumar - फोटो : [email protected]
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात कैडर के आईएएस अधिकारी रवि कुमार अरोड़ा को विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर का निजी सचिव नियुक्त किया गया है। अरोड़ा गुजरात कैडर के 2006 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी हैं। वह पूर्व विदेश सचिव जयशंकर मई में विदेश मंत्री बने थे। 
विज्ञापन
कार्मिक और प्रशिक्षण विभाग (डीओपीटी) के आदेश के अनुसार सक्षम प्राधिकारी ने विदेश मंत्रालय में विदेश मंत्री डॉक्टर एस जयशंकर के निजी सचिव के रूप में रवि कुमार अरोड़ा की नियुक्ति के प्रस्ताव को पांच साल की अवधि के लिए उप-सचिव के स्तर पर या सह-टर्मिनस के आधार पर मंजूरी दी है। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

SAIL 202 Executive & Non-Executive know how to apply sarkari naukri
Government Jobs

12वीं पास को मिल रहा है SAIL में नौकरी पाने का मौका, करने होंगे दो पड़ाव पार

31 जुलाई 2019

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above
Mobile Apps

भारतीय वायुसेना ने लॉन्च किया वीडियो गेम, यहां से करें डाउनलोड

31 जुलाई 2019

धरने पर बैठे अब्दुल्ला आजम
Moradabad

लंबी पूछताछ के बाद हिरासत से रिहा हुए अब्दुल्ला आजम, बोलेे- यह गुंडाराज है

31 जुलाई 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
शाहबानो
India News

तीन तलाक के खिलाफ बिगुल फूंकने वाली पहली महिला शाहबानो कौन थीं, जानें उनके संघर्ष की पूरी कहानी

31 जुलाई 2019

मासिक राशिफल
Predictions

मासिक राशिफल अगस्त 2019: यह महीना सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा, किसे होगा फायदा किसे नुकसान

31 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

'कलंक' के डायरेक्टर के पिता का निधन, करण जौहर-अर्जुन कपूर समेत कई दिग्गज पहुंचे घर

31 जुलाई 2019

abhishek varman, r verman
dev anand
angaar
2 States
Bollywood

'कलंक' के डायरेक्टर के पिता का निधन, करण जौहर-अर्जुन कपूर समेत कई दिग्गज पहुंचे घर

31 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
ias ravi kumar gujarat cadre ias foreign minister jayshankar ps personal secretary
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

असम में बाढ़
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 130 पहुंची, असम में घट रहा जलस्तर

31 जुलाई 2019

Triple talaq bill Shayara Bano told this is real Freedom for Muslims womens
Dehradun

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोलीं सायरा बानो, रूढ़िवादी बेड़ियों में कैद मुस्लिम महिलाओं को अब मिली असली आजादी

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो दोहरे हत्याकांड से दहला कोलकाता, एक जोड़े की चाकू तो दूसरे की गला दबाकर हत्या

31 जुलाई 2019

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

31 जुलाई 2019

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

किसान
India News

किसानों को किफायती दर पर मिलेगी खाद, खजाने पर बढ़ेगा 22875 करोड़ रुपये का बोझ

किसान फसलों में यूरिया के अलावा फास्फोरस और पोटाश जैसे पोषक उर्वरकों का भी उपयोग बढाए, इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार ने पोषक तत्वों पर आधारित उर्वरकों पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी बढाने का फैसला किया है।

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में शांति बहाली की बड़ी तैयारी में जुट गई है केंद्र सरकार

31 जुलाई 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीट आवंटन ने बदला लोकसभा का नजारा, आडवाणी की सीट पर शाह तो जोशी की सीट पर स्मृति

31 जुलाई 2019

सीआरपीएफ
India News

सीआरपीएफ के जी का जंजाल बने 'नटवरलाल', नहीं थम रही पुलवामा शहीदों के परिजनों को लूटने की घटनाएं

31 जुलाई 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ
India News

कैफे कॉफी डे मालिक वी जी सिद्धार्थ ने की खुदकुशी, 36 घंटे बाद नेत्रावती नदी से शव मिला

31 जुलाई 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

कैबिनेट के फैसले: जम्मू-कश्मीर में भी 10 फीसदी आरक्षण, SC में बढ़ेगी जजों की संख्या

31 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या जमीन विवाद: मध्यस्थता समिति कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सीलबंद लिफाफे में सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट

31 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मामले में ठोस सबूत देने को तैयार हुए कई देश, उड़ेगी कई लोगों की नींद

31 जुलाई 2019

कथित तौर पर तीन तलाक मिलने पर खुदकुशी करने वाली महिला
India News

गुजरात: तीन तलाक मिलने पर महिला ने की खुदकुशी की कोशिश, कहा- इस्लामिक कानून के तहत मानना ही पड़ेगा

31 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कोलकाता : करोड़ों की कीमत वाले हाथी और बाघ के दांत जब्त 

1 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

On Location Report: परेशान विभूती जी पहुंचे भाबी जी के घर पर, अनोखे लाल सक्सेना ने बदल दिया सबका मूड

भाबी जी के घर पर हर दम ड्रामा चलता ही रहता है। कई बार ये ड्रामा खुद भाबी जी करती हैं तो कई बार कोई और। यहां विभूती जी कुछ परेशान लग रहे हैं और वहीं अनोखे लाल जी इस बार नए अवतार में हैं। देखिए भाबी जी घर पर हैं कि ऑन लोकेशन रिपोर्ट।

31 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर 6:46

जानिए नए मेडिकल बिल का डॉक्टर क्यों कर रहे हैं विरोध ?

31 जुलाई 2019

बैंक 3:03

1 अगस्त से होंगे ये 4 बड़े बदलाव, बैंक से प्रॉपर्टी तक पड़ेगा असर

31 जुलाई 2019

हरभजन सिंह 2:10

खेल मंत्रालय ने खेल रत्न के लिए हरभजन सिंह का आवेदन किया खारिज, फाइल लेट भेजना बताई वजह

31 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:19

अपने डिलीवरी बॉय के पक्ष में उतरा Zomato, पहले भी कई बार आ चुका है सुर्खियो में...

31 जुलाई 2019

Related

Mamata Banerjee
India News

कैफे कॉफी डे मालिक सिद्धार्थ की खुदकुशी देश के लिए खतरनाक संकेत: ममता बनर्जी

31 जुलाई 2019

राज ठाकरे
India News

ईवीएम पर हाई कोर्ट, सुप्रीम कोर्ट, चुनाव आयोग से कोई उम्मीद नहीं: राज ठाकरे 

31 जुलाई 2019

सीआरपीएफ का खोजी श्वान
India News

सीआरपीएफ के खोजी कुत्ते ने जमीन में दबे शख्स को जिंदा बाहर निकाला, देखें वीडियो

31 जुलाई 2019

रंजन गोगोई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला: सीजेआई ने पीड़ित परिवार का खत न मिलने पर जताई नाराजगी, कल सुनवाई

31 जुलाई 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ
India News

यहां आखिरी बार दिखे थे कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ, मछुआरे ने सुनाई पूरी कहानी

31 जुलाई 2019

अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद में गूंजा उन्नाव और तीन तलाक का मुद्दा, विपक्ष ने किया वॉकआउट

31 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited